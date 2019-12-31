WINNERS – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019



It’s finally time for the results of the Irish-Boxing.com 2019 Awards.

Thousands upon thousands of votes were cast across the 15 categories over the last two weeks and we’re now ready to announce the winners.

Congratulations to all the winners, all the nominees, and everyone in Irish boxing as we head into a new decade full of optimism.

The Rinty Monaghan Fighter of the Year with Candylashes

Katie Taylor

Who else? The Bray queen became the undisputed lightweight champion before becoming a two-weight titlist and she is your Irish boxer of the year – coming in aead of new European champion Aoife O’Rourke.

The John Duddy Fight of the Year

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon

The dramatic and controversial New York clash for all the belts has been acknowledged as the greatest female fight of all time and your Irish Fight of the Year for 2019. In second was the amateur slugfest between light heavies Paul McCullagh and Tommy Hyde.

The Andy Lee KO of the Year

James Tennyson (v Atif Shafiq)

The Belfast lightweight folded Shafiq in half with a violent flurry of clean shots and came in just ahead of Eddie Treacy’s sensational stoppage of Owen Duffy.

WHAT A KNOCKOUT! 💥 @JamesT931 shows his power by stopping Atif Shafiq in the 2nd round 📺 Order #LomaCampbell here: https://t.co/vQ6smvjTNC pic.twitter.com/ETTqF5UehD — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) August 31, 2019

Moment of the Year

Mick Conlan’s Belfast Walk-In

The Falls Road feather coming to the ring to Grace just minutes from his home in front of 10,000 fans was a spine tingling occasion that all in attendance will never forget.

.@mickconlan11 has walked out in Las Vegas, New York, Brisbane, Manchester, Chicago and Arizona, but none of those will ever compare to Falls Park in West Belfast at Féile An Phobail!@MTKGlobal @BTSportBoxing @FailteFeirste @JamieConlan11 @trboxing #wearefeile2019 pic.twitter.com/raRefJzyOD — Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 31, 2019

The Eamonn Magee Jr Prospect of the Year

Aaron McKenna

The Monaghan welterweight posted four wins in 2019 as he builds perfectly towards championship level and he edged out Belfast light welter Sean McComb here.

Breakthrough of the Year

Luke Keeler

The Dublin middleweight claims this award for a second year in a row. In 2019 he built exponentially on a breakthrough 2018 to pole vault up to world title level. What a story.

The Micky Ward Round of the Year

Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon (Round 5)

War broke out as we approached half-way in the Big Apple. Persoon was relentless and Taylor waved the Belgian in as Madison Square Garden was brought to its feet.

The Sideline Films Club of the Year

Rathkeale BC, Limerick

Topping the poll ahead of Olympic Mullingar, Rathkeale claimed 11 Irish titles in 2019 including three Elite crowns. Well done to everyone down in Enniscouch!

Comeback of the Year

Joe Fitzpatrick

The Dragon lost his father and coach this year but did Gerry proud, getting back into the ring and claiming the BUI Celtic lightweight title and finally start fulfilling his potential. Another Belfast boxer, Carl Frampton, is in second having navigated his way back into world title contention.

The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year

Pete Taylor

Now boasting a huge stable out of the Colosseum Gym, Taylor has sensationally guided Luke Keeler to world title level and, within weeks of linking up, cornered Tommy McCarthy to a breakthrough win in Italy.

The Kevin Sheehy Young Boxer of the Year

Chloe Gabriel

Always one of the biggest polls, each of the five nominees pulled in hundreds of votes but it was Mulhuddart’s European Junior champion Chloe Gabriel that has come out on top following a huge win in Romania.

The Wayne McCullough Performance of the Year

Luke Keeler (v Luis Arias)

Another award for Keeler. The Dubliner, a solid underdog, dropped Arias early, withstood a spirited fightback, and then outlasted and dropped the Cubano again to seal a huge win in Belfast. In second was Dennis Hogan’s belief-defying innings versus Jaime Munguia in Mexico which should have seen him crowned world champ.

The Alejandro Gonzalez Jr Opponent of the Year

Danny Roman

In ahead of French fan favourite Renald Garrido, the Mexican-American took TJ Doheny’s IBF super bantam title but it was gentlemanly respect both before and after – with one of the fights of the year in between.

The Sean Mannion Gallant Defeat of the Year

Paddy Barnes (v Jay Harris)

The double Olympic bronze medallist’s last stand. Barnes threw everything in the Ulster Hall versus the European flyweight champion and walked through fire before being stopped in the fourth. The tightest of all the polls, Barnes came in just a handful of votes ahead of Jono Carroll who pushed Tevin Farmer all the way in Philly.

Pro Debut of the Year

Pierce O’Leary

With a tough debut opponent in Oscar Amador, O’Leary had a real fight at the Ulster Hall and looked extremely impressive over the four rounds with his pro style and aggressive approach. The O’Leary win just pipped Paddy Donovan’s one-minute destruction on the same night.