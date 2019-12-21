Logo



The Patrick Hyland Sr Trainer of the Year – The Irish-Boxing.com Awards 2019

By | on December 21, 2019 |
Often, a fighter is only as good as the coach they have in the corner.

Thankfully, Irish boxing is blessed with some great teachers and they are recognised here.

We have drawn up a FIVE-man shortlist of Irish or Ireland-based coaches and, as always, the award is named after the late Patrick Hyland Sr.

Zaur Antia
The Bray-based technical maestro was in the corner as Kurt Walker, Aoife O’Rourke, Kelly Harrington, Michaela Walsh, Grainne Walsh, Regan Buckley, Michael Nevin, and Amy Broadhurst all won major international medals.

Shane McGuigan
Josh Taylor gave McGuigan his third world champion and second unified titlist while Lawrence Okolie would pick up European honours after switching to the London-based trainer.

Gerard McManus
In what turned out to be his final year as a coach, McManus oversaw Steven Donnelly’s Ultimate Boxxer win, a cruel British title loss for Paddy Gallagher, and a big upset win for Julio Cesar.

Pete Taylor
Now boasting the biggest stable in Ireland, highlights saw Taylor lead Luke Keeler to major wins over Conrad Cummings and Luis Arias, and Tommy McCarthy to an away scalp of Fabio Turchi.

Billy Walsh
The Wexford coach was at the helm as American boxers won a total of 14 Elite medals (2 gold, 4 silver, 7 bronze) across the Women’s World Championships and PanAmerican Games.

