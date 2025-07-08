Pete Taylor: “This Fight Will Shock Amanda Serrano – You Haven’t Seen the Best of Katie Yet”

Pete Taylor believes boxing fans are about to witness the best version of his daughter Katie Taylor — and warns Amanda Serrano she won’t be ready for what’s coming this weekend.

Father and daughter revised their working relationship ahead of the Irish star’s blockbuster rematch with Serrano set for Madison Square Garden this Friday.

The veteran coach has been working with the game-changing star for the first time since the 2016 Olympics and since she turned over, in the lead-up to the trilogy.

The trainer says their bond, both personal and professional, has brought something special out of the undisputed queen ahead of one of the most anticipated fights of the year.

Speaking on Netflix, the world champion herself acknowledged the significance of having her father back in her corner.

“To be back training with him is huge for me. You can’t mention my story without mentioning my dad,” she said.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 15: Katie Taylor announced as winner during LIVE On Netflix: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Netflix © 2024)





“We know each other very well at this stage. I know what I need to work on, I know what I need to do. My motivation is still the same… as it always is. Even more so.”

Taylor, who helped guide his daughter to Olympic gold, says their understanding goes far beyond tactics and technique.

“This is a happy place for the two of us. We’re just so comfortable here together. Katie’s my child and I know her inside out,” he said.





It’s understood long-time pro coach Ross Enamait will man the corner this weekend and still is the head coach. However, Taylor has had input.



“Even though Ross [Enamait] has been with her for the last 10 years, I still know Katie better than anybody else.



“When you have two people that’s interested in one person, the conversation is always going to be constructive. Two heads is better than one.”

Serrano and Taylor first met in an epic clash in Madison Square Garden in 2022, rematched in Las Vegas last year with Taylor edging both modern classics. But Pete Taylor insists this weekend’s rematch will be even more decisive — and different.

“No matter what, she’ll always find a way of winning. No disrespect to Amanda Serrano, I don’t think she has the tools to beat Katie,” he said.

“Katie’s got the abilities to adapt all the time and obviously, Amanda’s going to adapt as well. You’ve seen the best of Amanda Serrano in both the fights in all fairness, but I still don’t think you’ve seen the best of Katie Taylor.

“I think in this fight you’re going to see the best of Katie Taylor — and it is going to shock Amanda Serrano.”

The pair will clash for the undisputed lightweight crown once again this weekend, and if Pete Taylor is right, a new chapter of Irish boxing history could be written.