Talks Ongoing – Eddie Hearn Wants to Make Thomas Carty vs Dave Allen for Croke Park

Eddie Hearn has confirmed he is trying to make a big, big man fight between Thomas Carty and Dave Allen for Croke Park.

Irish-boxing.com had reported that Matchroom were keen on the fight last week, and their CEO confirmed as much this week.

The Essex fight maker said talks are underway, but a deal has yet to be struck.

Allen has since told IFL TV he wasn’t happy with the money on offer, but is willing to fight if Matchroom gives some of the fighters he manages slots on big cards.

The Celtic Warrior has supported Katie Taylor, is a Dublin name, and has shown his ticket-selling prowess to Matchroom before. As such, the Bomber is a perfect undercard fit.

In terms of opponents, Allen would appeal massively. He is a known name that will afford the Irish heavyweight the chance to break out. The Brit could open a path toward world-level fights.

However, if Carty were to defeat the 34-year-old, he may just bypass the Johnny Fisher bout and pay day, considering Allen holds a win over the Romford Bull.

Carty has also sold tickets and entertained on Queensberry and Dana White cards, suggesting Frank Warren and Zuffa Boxing will be keen to have the big man on their August 1 and August 8 3Arena cards, respectively.