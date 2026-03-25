Paddy Donovan Set for Trip to Lions Den – Matchroom Lose Eliminator Purse Bids

If Paddy Donovan is to secure another shot at a World title, he will have to do it from an away corner.

The Real Deal was ordered to fight Karen Chukhadzhian in a final IBF welterweight world title eliminator, with the victor guaranteed a shot at the winner of Lewis Crocker’s title defence against Liam Paro.

Matchroom and Latvian-based promoters EMX Sports, who look after Chukadzhian’s affairs, couldn’t agree terms, so purse bids were called.

The Ukrainian’s team won the bids, lodging a submission of $311,000, which was stronger than the $200,000 lodged by Matchroom.

It means Donovan, who, as the higher-ranked fighter, will be paid 60% of the bid, will be the away fighter come fight night.

The 29-year-old Kyiv native last fought in Latvia, but has fought regularly in Germany and in his home country.

There was some hope in Ireland that Matchroom would win the bid and promote the eliminator in Ireland, with some suggesting it would be an ideal bout for any Katie Taylor Croke Park fight night.

As things stand, no venue or time frame has been confirmed.

The Andy Lee trained Donovan hasn’t fought since he suffered defeat to Crocker in the first-ever all-Irish world title fight last year. The OLOL graduate was due to fight Paro, who now challenges Crocker, in an eliminator but had to pull out due to illness.

Chukhadzhian goes into the fight on the back of two wins. He twice challenged for the IBF world title in the past losing on both occassions to Jaron Boots Ennis.