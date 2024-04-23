MEDAL ALERT – Kellie Harrington on cloud nine as she banks European Championship bronze at least

Irish boxing great Kellie Harrington became a three-time European Championship medal winner in Serbia today.

The Dubliner defeated emerging Turkish talent Gizem Özer to make the familiar journey onto a major international podium.

The victory sees the Olympic Champion and Paris Olympian claim bronze at least and means the 2022 gold medal winner is now a three-time medalist at the prestigious tournament.

Indeed, the medal win was the World, EU Games and Olympic medal winner’s ninth in a major international competition, paving the way for a Paris Olympic medal win to be her tenth!

A talented and determined Özer ensured Harrington didn’t saunter unchallenged onto the podium and asked questions in each round.

However, they were questions the decorated and experienced 34-year-old had the answers for as she mined more precious metal for her country.

The win brings Ireland’s medal tally to three for the day and at the tournament, with hopes of two more as Lisa and Aoife O’Rourke fight later in the evening.

Harrington, who hasn’t tasted defeat in over 30 fights courtesy of a run dating back to 2021, started on the front foot and looked the boss across the opening 30 seconds. After walking the Turk onto a big right hand before the first-minute mark passed, she switched to southpaw and began to dominate off the back foot. Her opponent was full of industry and effort and that was enough to secure her the nod from two judges. The Inner City Dub went into the second with a 3-2 lead.

The output increased from Harrington in the second but was matched by 2023 European medal winner Özer. Although just when it looked like the Turk may start to cause some problems the St Mary’s BC lightweight landed a round-defining shot. Harrington walked her opponent onto a brilliantly timed backhand, forced the referee to give her a standing eight, and put herself into the progression pole in the process.

The Irish fighter won that round on every card and went into the final session all but assured of another medal.

Still, after another high-paced and action-packed third it wasn’t a forgone conclusion come final result time – and Harrington puffed out her cheeks when she was confirmed 5-2 winner.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin

