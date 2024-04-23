MEDAL AlERT – Shannon Sweeney beats Gold Medal favourite to win European Championships Bronze at least

It was a case of sensational Shannon Sweeney as she produced the goods and then some to claim a European Championship medal in Serbia today.

The Mayo flyweight followed up her prelim win over Russian opposition on Monday with victory over the gold medal favourite in the quarter-finals 24 hours later.

The St Anne’s fighter put on a career-best display winning every round on every card against World Championship medalist Laura Fuertes to claim bronze at least.

Sweeney controlled the fight and boxed brilliantly from start to finish to claim a first major International medal.

Sweeney was on her toes against the come-forward Spaniard in the opening round, scoring with Team Ireland’s trademark check left hook and straight shots down the middle, as she took the stanza across the board.

Her opponent had a real go in a bid to change the tide in the second, but Sweeney produced possibly the best three minutes of her career to put on foot on the podium.

Her feints and footwork had the gold medal favourite second-guessing attacks and her variety when it came to shot selection meant Spain’s first ever Worlds medal winner, Fuertes couldn’t rely on her defense either.

It was as close to a masterclass as you could get from the Connaught fighter and she deservedly took the round across the board.

Two points up on all five cards Sweeney just had to avoid disaster to claim a medal, but she was brimming with confidence by that stage and proceeded to take the last in the same manner she took the first two.

Sweeney’s win means at least two Irish boxers will come home with bronze at least, as Niamh Fay stepped onto the podium due to a walk over earlier in the day.

Kellie Harrington, Lisa O’Rourke and Aoife O’Rourke will look to add to the tally this evening.

Team

50kg Shannon Sweeney, St. Anne’s BC, Mayo

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal BC, Dublin

57kg Michaela Walsh, Holy Family GG, Belfast

60kg Kellie Harrington, St. Mary’s BC, Tallaght, Dublin

66kg Lisa O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

75kg Aoife O’Rourke, Castlerea BC, Roscommon

51kg Rickey Nesbitt, Holy Family BC, Drogheda

57kg Adam Hession, Monivea BC, Galway

63.5kg Dean Clancy, Sean McDermott BC, Leitrim

71kg Eugene McKeever, Holy Family, Drogheda

92kg Jack Marley, Monkstown BC, Dublin