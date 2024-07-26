LIVE UPDATES – Rise of Fall

We are back in the intimate setting of the Warehouse for JB Promotions‘ latest installment.

A host of local talent get run-outs on the Summer card.

The likes of Matthew Tyndall, Glenn Byrne, Peter Carr, Cain Lewis and Shane Meehan continue their busy starts, while Paul Loonam, John Boyd and Shane McConnell return for their second fights. Cheyanne O’Neill will look to make it two wins on the bounce, while Steve Collins Jr returns from a long sabbatical

Irish-Boxing.com will be filing live reports from each fight below.

Please refresh page to see live updates below:

Cheyenne O’Neill v Tessa Van Stenus

Walking out to ‘Sex on Fire’, Cheynne O’Neill and Tessa Van Stenus surely set tone from the first bell with a fiery first round. Van Stenus marched fearlessly towards the Athlone woman landing clean straight and hooks to the head of O’Neill, with O’Neill recooping, shelling up and landing clean hooks of her own to the body of Van Steenus, very close round

The second round followed suit with a blistering pace set by both women, Cheyenne landing, yet again very nice strikes to the mid section of Van Steenus, but seemed to get caught on the break, with O’Neill landing a perfectly timed two-punch combo at the conclusion of the round.

The Dutch-woman seemed to get the better of O’Neill at the end of yet again a very close third round, with Van Steenus going back to the well with well timed counter strikes.

In the fourth Van Steenus ramped up her activity, throwing combination strikes which did not seem to faze O’Neill who countered with her own strikes to the body, O’Neill smiles at her opponent at the end of the round as if to say ‘is that all you’ve got?’

Getting back into her groove in the fifth, Cheyenne O’Neill “slipped and ripped” with a few shots as Van Steenus over extended with a straight right, O’Neill again mixing it up beautifully with a right hook followed by a lead hook to the body of Van Steenus. Close fight going into the final round.

Another close round in the sixth, Van Steenus again throwing a lot of strikes, which seemed to just land on the gloves of O’Neill who yet again countered with more precision.

What a fight to start the night. The pace was set from the first bell, Cheyenne O’Neill just about gets over the line in a close 58-57 decision win.

Steve Collins Jr v Hussein Itaba

Setting his intention from the beginning of the first, Collins marches Itaba putting his back to the ropes, keeping to the outside with perfectly timed jabs and straights, whilst mixing it up with strikes to the body midway through the round before landing an inch perfect right hook near the end of the first,

Second round much like the first to begin with ‘The Wolfhound’ keeping to the outside, Itaba swung for the fences on a few occasions but Collins Jr simply wasn’t there, countering with heavy left hooks. Both men tying up in a clinch midway through the round where Collins Jr got to work with piston-like uppercuts when in close.

Not resting on his laurels and head hunting in the third, Collins Jr mixed it up in with thundering hooks to the body which visibly hurt Itaba, with Itaba wincing to the strikes on multiple occasions. Collins Jr sensing his opponent is hurt and is hunting him down.

Back to the well again at the beginning of the fourth and final round, ‘The Wolfhound’ rips to the body with a clean left hook to the body. Itaba countering with long strikes to try keep the distance after feeling the powerful liver shots from the Irishman.

Huge counter right hand from Collins Jr in the fourth wobbles Itaba who clutches for the Irishman to survive, Collins Jr again landing that patented left hook to the liver of Itaba to conclude what was undoubtedly a dominant win for Collins Jr, decision coming next.

Without a doubt, Steve Collins Jr gets it done in a 40-36 unanimous decision victory, “The Wolfhound” set the tone from the word go, landing bombs to both the body and head of Itaba.

Glenn Byrne v Octavian Gratii