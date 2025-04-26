Mexican Shuffler – John Joe Nevin Fights in Mexico Tonight

He might have to change his name to the Mexican Shuffler.

John Joe Nevin has another out-of-the-blue bout in the boxing mad country on Saturday.

‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ shares the ring with Jonathan Chavez in Cuernavaca.

One of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs main events over 10 rounds against ‘Duva’ on a New Generation, HC Promotions bill.

It’s the third time Nevin will trade leather in Mexico in nine months and the third time he will step through the ropes after ending a five-year absence from the ring.

The Olympic silver medal winner had little issue in cleaning off the rust as he outpointed Jose Hernandez Flores last August, winning a first fight since November 2019 in the process.

The 36-year-old then defeated Gerson Escobar Romero in February and looks to make it a hat trick of Mexican wins tonight.