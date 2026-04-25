Croke Park Fight Night Detail Emerge as Katie Taylor Drops Massive Hint

Specific details with regard to Katie Taylor’s dream Croke Park fight night have emerged this weekend, as the Irish Sporting Legend teases regarding a GAA Headquarters announcement.

Taylor shared a post from her manager, Brian Peters, on social media late Friday night, which hinted an undisputed world title defence was in coming.

With the Olympic medal winner confirming she will fight one more time before retiring and declaring that her farewell fight should play out on Jones Road, the post increased fan hope and excitement.

It also sent the rumour mill into overdrive and prompted talk of possible dates, potential opponents, and the make-up of the undercard.

Irish-boxing.com understands Matchroom have Croke Park provisionally booked for Saturday, September 5 and there is a possibility that a mega card for that date could be confirmed before this month is out.

There has been strong suggestion that former world champion Holly Holm is in pole position to populate the away corner in the first Croke Park boxing headliner since Muhammad Ali versus Al Blue Lewis.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’, who recently returned to boxing after enjoying UFC success, would first have to avenge her defeat to Jennifer Han in El Paso on May 30, but as things stand, she is the preferred option.

If Han were to make it two wins on the bounce against the veteran, she may secure a shot at the titles and earn a place in one of the biggest female fights of all time.

A number of boxers have been muted with regard to the undercard, but the prime focus is on the main event and not the supporting cast for now.