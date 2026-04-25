Luke Keeler– Jason Quigley Clash Back in Play for Katie Taylor’s Croke Park Dream Night

Jason Quigley and Luke Keeler are open to finally trading leather on the massive Croke Park bill.

Irish-boxing.com understands that feelers about a possible clash of former world title challengers have been put out, and that both boxers have responded positively.

Irish sporting Icon Katie Taylor is closer than ever to living her Croke Park dream with a September 5 fight night rumoured to be announced next week.

With 80,000 plus seats to fill, a strong undercard will be needed. There has been talk of a world title fight between IBF light middleweight champion Josh Kelly and Caoimhin Agyarko, providing support, while Taylor’s managerial stablemates Adam Olaniyan and potentially Pierce O’Leary could appear.

Keeler versus Quigley is another fight being mentioned and appears to be a fight both would welcome.

Neither have been active of late, with Donegal’s Quigley last trading leather in 2023 and Ballyfermot native Keeler last appearing in 2024, and while neither has officially confirmed retirement, both were deemed to be done in terms of fighting. However, the pair, who both suffered world title defeat to Demetrius Andrade, would be lured back by the chance to fight on such a massive card.

At 38 [Keeler] and 34 [Quigley], both are past their prime, but there is always strong support for two of Irish Boxing’s Mr Nice Guys, and a Donegal – Dublin clash may help settle a long-argued debate.

It’s often been argued the victor could claim to be the best middleweight of their era.

As two of the three most high-profile middleweights of their time, alongside Conrad Cummings – although he fought at a similar time Spike O’Sullivan was for the most part a step ahead and thus deemed an era before – the pair have been linked over the years. Both have mentioned the other on occasion – with Keeler possibly more vocal in that regard – but at no stage did a meeting look likely. However, just when the match up had gone the way of Andy Lee–Matthew Macklin rather than Spike O’Sullivan–Anthony Fitzgerald, it now seems it could be back on the cards.