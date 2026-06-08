“Make it happen” – Sarah Murphy launches passionate bid for Croke Park appearance

Sarah Murphy has set her sights firmly on a place on the historic Croke Park card and believes her story makes her a natural fit for the event.

The unbeaten prospect extended her professional record to 4-0 on JB Promotions’ latest show and wasted little time outlining exactly where she wants to fight next.

Asked about her future plans, Murphy delivered a passionate appeal to be included on Irish boxing’s biggest stage.

“I think everyone knows the answer to this one,” she laughed when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“Croke Park. Make it happen.”

The teenager already occupies a unique place in Irish boxing history as Ireland’s youngest-ever female professional boxer and believes appearing on such a landmark event would be another significant chapter in her story.

“I’m Ireland’s youngest-ever female professional boxer.

“I’m already living history at the minute as it is.

“But to be part of that show, I think it’s only right for me to be on that show to be honest with you.”

Murphy also drew parallels between her own journey and that of Croke Park headliner Katie Taylor, whose pursuit of history has transformed women’s boxing in Ireland.

“Me and Katie both living history at the minute.

“So let’s make it happen. Let’s push for this.”

The call comes at a time when Murphy’s stock continues to rise.

The young prospect has now won all four of her professional contests and is growing in confidence with every appearance.

In fact, she described her latest victory as the best display of her career so far.

“Definitely my best yet.

“That’s up there at number one.”

Promoter Jay Byrne has publicly spoken about his desire to see the former underage standout reach 6-0 before the end of the year, a target that would require two more appearances in 2025.

With major Irish cards scheduled for the second half of the year, Murphy is making no secret of where she hopes one of those outings takes place.

The teenager’s ambition has never been in doubt.

Now she wants the opportunity to showcase it on the biggest stage Irish boxing has to offer.