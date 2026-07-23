Fixed Odds, Fair Odds: How Bookmakers Price a Fight and Why the Margin Always Exists

Image by Fintan Doyle

Every fight week produces the same conversation in the same order. Somebody says the favourite is too short. Somebody else says the underdog is a live dog at that price. Almost nobody in the conversation converts either number into a probability, which is the one operation that would tell them whether they are right.

That is not a knock on fight fans. Boxing prices are usually printed in fractions, fractions are a poor format for arithmetic, and the bookmaker has no reason to publish the working. But the working is not complicated, and once you have done it two or three times you cannot unsee it. You start reading a betting line the way you read a tale of the tape: as a set of claims that can be checked.

This piece is about that arithmetic, and about one honest distinction that follows from it. A boxing price is a market. It is built by people, it contains an opinion, and it can be wrong in ways you might be able to identify. A casino game is not that. It has a fixed mathematical edge and no handicapping surface at all, which is why a resource like Tech-Insider, in its guide to playing casino online safely in ireland, spends its time on licensing, bonus terms and account controls rather than on strategy. There is no strategy to write about. There is quite a lot to write about in a fight market, and that is where the rest of this goes. Everything below assumes you are 18 or over and staking money you have already decided you can lose.

A price is a market, not a prophecy

The first useful correction is that a bookmaker is not trying to tell you who wins. A trader who wanted to be right about outcomes would be in a different business. What a book is trying to do is publish a set of prices that attracts money on both sides in roughly the proportions its own model suggests, and to build in enough of a cushion that the split of stakes does not have to be perfect.

The starting point is an assessment: age, activity, styles, weight-making history, whether the fight is at home or away, who has the referee and who has the scorecards if it goes long. Some of that is judgement and some of it comes from data the trader has bought. That assessment produces a probability. Only then does the probability get turned into a price, and only then does the margin get added.

Irish-Boxing has been printing prices alongside its previews for years, and the good ones show the shape clearly. Its preview of the Michael Conlan and Jordan Gill featherweight main event at the SSE Arena, for instance, ran the market prices next to the tale of the tape, listing the home fighter at 1/8 and the visitor at 5/1, and put implied percentages beside them. That is the whole exercise in miniature: a fighter profile, then a number, then what the number means.

Decimal odds and implied probability

Fractional odds tell you what you win. Decimal odds tell you what you get back, stake included. Decimal is the format worth learning because the conversion to probability is a single division.

Implied probability equals one divided by the decimal odds.

A price of 2.00 implies 1 divided by 2.00, which is 0.50, or 50 per cent. A price of 1.50 implies 66.7 per cent. A price of 5.00 implies 20 per cent. To go from fractional to decimal, divide the fraction and add one: 5/1 becomes 6.00, 11/4 becomes 3.75, 1/8 becomes 1.125.

Do that once for each side of a two-way market and you have the two numbers the bookmaker is really publishing. Then add them together, and something odd happens.

The overround: why the two sides add up to more than one

If a market were a straight statement of probability, the two sides would sum to 100 per cent. They never do. They sum to something above it, and the excess is the bookmaker’s margin, known variously as the overround, the vigorish or simply the vig.

Take those two prices from the Belfast card. The 1/8 favourite converts to a decimal of 1.125, and 1 divided by 1.125 is 88.9 per cent. The 5/1 outsider converts to 6.00, and 1 divided by 6.00 is 16.7 per cent. Add them: 105.6 per cent. The book is asserting that the two possible outcomes of one fight are, together, 105.6 per cent likely, which is obviously not a statement about the world. It is a statement about the bookmaker’s business. Those 5.6 extra percentage points are the price of using the shop.

Expressed as the share of turnover the book expects to keep, that is 5.6 divided by 105.6, or roughly 5.3 per cent. On a heavily backed main event a competitive firm might trade tighter than that. On an obscure four-rounder or a novelty market it will be considerably wider.

Case study: pricing a two-way fight from scratch

Take an illustrative main event. Two fighters, no draw price for simplicity, and a book that has priced the home fighter at 1.30 and the visitor at 3.75. The numbers below are made up to show the method, not lifted from any real card.

Step one is conversion. One divided by 1.30 is 0.7692, or 76.92 per cent. One divided by 3.75 is 0.2667, or 26.67 per cent.

Step two is the sum. 76.92 plus 26.67 is 103.59 per cent. The overround is 3.59 percentage points, and the expected hold is 3.59 divided by 103.59, which is about 3.47 per cent of everything staked.

Step three is stripping the margin out to see what the book actually believes. Divide each implied probability by the total. 76.92 divided by 103.59 is 74.26 per cent. 26.67 divided by 103.59 is 25.74 per cent. Those two now sum to 100, and they are the closest thing available to the trader’s honest opinion.

Step four is turning those margin-free probabilities back into prices, which shows you what you would need to be offered for the bet to be a coin flip in the long run. One divided by 0.7426 is 1.35. One divided by 0.2574 is 3.89.

Side Offered price Fractional Implied probability Margin free probability Fair price Home fighter 1.30 3/10 76.92% 74.26% 1.35 Visiting fighter 3.75 11/4 26.67% 25.74% 3.89 Book total 103.59% 100.00%

Read the last two columns together and the transaction becomes plain. You are being offered 1.30 on something the book thinks happens 74.26 per cent of the time, when a break-even price would be 1.35. Stake EUR 10 and your expected return is 0.7426 multiplied by EUR 13, which is EUR 9.65. You have paid about 35 cent for the privilege. Back the outsider at 3.75 instead and the sum is 0.2574 multiplied by EUR 37.50, which is EUR 9.65 again. The margin does not care which side you fancy.

In this example the margin has been spread evenly, because that is what proportional stripping assumes. Real books rarely do that. Margin is usually loaded more heavily onto the outsider, which is one reason long shots tend to be worse value than they look, and it is a habit worth remembering before you take 12/1 on a stoppage prop.

What 3.5 per cent costs across a year of fight nights

A single 35 cent haircut on a tenner is not the point. Repetition is the point.

Suppose you have a bet on forty fight nights in a year, EUR 20 a time. That is EUR 800 of turnover. At the 3.47 per cent hold in the example above, the expected cost of simply participating is about EUR 28. At the 5.3 per cent hold implied by the 1/8 and 5/1 pair, it is about EUR 42. If you are also taking accumulators, where margins compound leg by leg, the figure climbs steeply and quietly.

That is the honest baseline. Before any question of whether you are a good judge of a fight, the structure of the product takes a few per cent of everything you put through it. Beating the book does not mean picking more winners than you lose. It means picking well enough to overcome that few per cent, which is a much higher bar and the reason most people do not clear it.

Liability, not clairvoyance

Once a price is live, the trader’s job changes. It is no longer about the fight. It is about the shape of the book.

If money piles onto the favourite, the firm’s exposure on that side grows. Shortening the favourite and easing the outsider makes the other side more attractive and slows the flow. That is why prices move on cards where nothing has happened: no injury, no weigh-in drama, no news at all, just money arriving unevenly.

This has a practical consequence for readers. A price move is information about betting patterns first and about the fight second. Sometimes the two coincide, because informed money is moving early on something real. Sometimes it is a promoter’s home crowd backing a local favourite with their hearts. Learning to tell those apart is most of what serious punters actually do, and it is a skill that only exists because there is a market to observe.

Why favourites losing does not prove the price was wrong

A 1.30 favourite is being called a 74 per cent proposition once the margin is stripped. That means the underdog wins roughly one time in four. Over a year of main events at that price, you should expect a handful of upsets. Boxing being boxing, they will arrive in clumps and they will feel like evidence of something.

They are not. A probability is a statement about a long run of similar situations, and no single fight tests it. The only way to judge whether a book is pricing well is to look at hundreds of prices and ask whether things priced at 74 per cent happen about 74 per cent of the time. Individually, a knockout by a heavy outsider tells you nothing about the quality of the number that preceded it.

The same logic runs the other way and catches more people. Backing three winning favourites in a row does not mean you have found an edge. It means short prices win often, which is what short means.

Closing line value: the honest scoreboard

If results are a poor test over any period you can actually observe, what is a good one?

The measure most experienced bettors use is closing line value. The closing price, taken right before the first bell, is the market at its best informed, after every bit of money and news has gone into it. If you consistently take a price better than the close, meaning you backed at 3.75 on something that closed at 3.20, then you are getting ahead of the market rather than following it. Do that repeatedly and profit tends to follow whether or not any particular week goes your way.

It also works as an early warning. If you keep backing at 3.20 what then drifts out to 3.75, you are consistently on the wrong side of the information, and no run of lucky results changes that diagnosis. Closing line value gives you a way to know something about your own judgement in weeks rather than years, which is more than a profit and loss column can offer.

None of this is a promise. Margin still applies, most people who track their closing line value discover it is negative, and knowing exactly why you are losing is not the same as winning.

The contrast: a casino game has no market at all

It matters to be clear about where this reasoning stops.

Everything above works because a fight price is an opinion published by a person who might be mistaken, in a market where other opinions push back. That is what gives a punter something to analyse.

A slot has none of that structure. The return to player is a long run average set by the game’s mathematics before you ever open it, the outcomes are generated independently every spin, and there is no line to beat because there is no line. Studying featherweight styles for fifteen years buys you exactly nothing at a reel game. European single zero roulette carries a lower house edge than the American double zero version, and blackjack basic strategy reduces the house edge without ever removing it, but those are choices about which fixed edge you accept, not handicapping.

The reason to state this plainly is that the literacy itself can mislead. People who learn to read an overround sometimes come away feeling numerate about gambling generally, and that feeling travels badly. The correct conclusion is narrower: know what the product is taking from you, and do not assume skill applies where it does not.

Reading Irish prices while the rules are still being written

The commercial backdrop in Ireland is changing, and it is worth knowing where things stand rather than assuming.

The Gambling Regulation Act 2024 was signed into law in October 2024, and the Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland was formally established in March 2025. Licensing is being commenced in phases. The authority opened business to consumer betting licence applications in February 2026, with the first remote betting licences reported as issuing from July 2026. Remote gaming, the category that covers online casino play, sits later in that sequence, so anyone reading a claim that Irish online casinos are already licensed by the new authority should check the authority’s own published position before believing it. Betting, in other words, is further along than gaming.

Two other points are frequently muddled. Winnings are not taxed in the hands of players in Ireland; the 2 per cent betting duty is paid by operators and administered by Revenue. And the age is 18, without exception.

The scale of the reason for all this reform is not in dispute. Research published by the ESRI in October 2023, commissioned in support of the new authority and the Department of Justice, estimated that one in thirty adults in Ireland experiences problem gambling, around 130,000 people, with a further 279,000 showing moderate signs. If any of the arithmetic in this article has started to feel less like a hobby and more like an accounting problem, Problem Gambling Ireland, GamblingCare.ie and the HSE all offer free and confidential support.

A short checklist before you take a price

Convert both sides to implied probability and add them. If the total is well above about 104 per cent on a main event, the price is poor and you can find better.

Compare the same fight across a few firms. On big cards the gap between the best and worst price on one outcome is often larger than any edge you think you have.

Check what the outsider is being charged, because that is where margin usually gets loaded.

Write down the price you took and the price at the first bell. After thirty bets you will know something real about your judgement.

And keep the boundary firm. This method applies to a market with an opinion in it. It does not transfer to a game of pure chance, and anyone who tells you otherwise is selling something.

Frequently asked questions

What does an overround of 105 per cent actually mean?

It means the implied probabilities of all the outcomes in that market add up to 105 per cent instead of 100. The extra five points are the bookmaker’s built in margin. Expressed as a share of turnover, the firm expects to keep about 4.8 per cent of everything staked into that market over time, regardless of which side wins.

Is a shorter overround always the better bet?

A tighter market is better value on the same opinion, so if two firms price the same fight and one has a 103 per cent book against another’s 107 per cent, the tighter one is the better place to stake. But a tight book on a bad opinion is still a bad bet. Margin tells you the cost of playing, not whether the underlying assessment is right.

Why do boxing odds move when nothing has happened?

Usually because money has arrived unevenly and the trader is managing exposure rather than revising an opinion. Shortening one side and easing the other pulls stakes back towards balance. Genuine news moves prices too, which is why the direction and speed of a move is more informative than the fact of it.

Does knowing boxing help me at online casino games?

No. A slot or a roulette wheel has a fixed mathematical edge and generates outcomes independently of anything you know. There is no line to beat and no opponent to assess. Game selection changes which edge you face, and bonus wagering terms change what an offer is really worth, but neither is handicapping.

What is closing line value and why do bettors track it?

It is the comparison between the price you took and the price at which the market closed. Consistently beating the close suggests you are ahead of the information rather than behind it, and it gives you a readable signal after a few dozen bets rather than after a few years of results. It is a measure of process, not a guarantee of profit.