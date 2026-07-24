Caomhin Agyarko: Ego will be Josh Kelly’s World Title Downfall

Ego will prove Josh Kelly’s downfall in Jeddah on Saturday night, says Caoimhin Agyarko.

The Belfast boxer challenges the Brit for his light middleweight world crown on the undercard of the Anthony Johua fight.

The Holy Trinity graduate believes he will defeat the stylist to become Ireland’s latest world champion.

‘Black Thunder’s’ confidence is increased by the fact he believes the champion has an overconfidence weakness.

Agyarko says history shows ‘Pretty Boy’s ego can be his enemy.

“Josh is very good. He’s very skillful, very slick. But I believe that his mentality and his ego will be his downfall in this fight just like it was in the Avanesean fight when he thought that he could be the man and stand with Avanesean. And that his ego crept in and I believe that will be his downfall in this fight.”

David Avanesean is the sole blemish on the title holder’s record and a defeat he says he has learnt so much from. Agyarko understands the English fighter won’t drop to that level again and isn’t underestimating the challenge at hand.

Indeed, he believes Kelly’s world title win and who he dethroned to claim the title prove just how good the champion is. Although the Stephen Smith trained puncher also points to that victoryver over Bakhram Murtazaliev as proof the favourite can be beaten at world level.

“Bakhram Murtazaliev was the bogeyman of the division and Josh beat him,” he adds.

“There’s a lot of people writing me off and think I won’t win this fight, but you just have to look at Josh’s last fight. People wrote him off and said he wouldn’t beat the bogeyman of the division and he won and did that. So it just showed you that anything can happen on any given night. And I believe that I’ll go out and win on Saturday night and do it in a good style,” he adds.

“I’m very, very confident that I will win this fight. I just want to give you a chance to create history and change my life and change what’s for me in the future. Do you know what I mean? So I’m prepared to the best of my ability and I’m very confident that I can beat Josh Kelly on Saturday night.”