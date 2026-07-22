Total OMG moment” – Croke Park boss stunned by Katie Taylor presale surge

Croke Park Stadium director Peter McKenna admits he was completely taken aback by the demand for Katie Taylor’s farewell fight.

Indeed, McKenna says it was a “total OMG moment”.

The 82,000-capacity stadium was completely sold out within 30 minutes of general tickets going on sale, following a massive pre-sale where over 40,000 tickets were snapped up.

“I had no idea it was going to happen like that. It was a total and OMG moment. In a good way though,” McKenna says of the September 5 sell out.

“I have been completely taken aback by the sale… the pulling power of someone like Katie Taylor is massive.

“There’ll be 80,000 people actually have been here… this is going to be huge. Probably the biggest sporting single sporting event for female athletes ever anywhere in the world.”

Taylor says the sell out element means sell-out the final chapter of her storied boxing career has been made all the more dramatic.

The trailblazing boxing star says farewell to the sport with an Undisputed homecoming World title clash against Flora Pilli at GAA headquarters at the tail end of the summer – and the Irish public will come out in force to wave goodbye.

“A packed Croke Park, it’s going to be an incredible event. What a way to end my career,” she said.

The Bray native also said she was ‘blown away’ by how quick the event sold out.

“It is incredible,” added Taylor

“I’m blown away by it to be honest. I never could have dreamt this, really.