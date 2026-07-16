From Dreaming of the Dubs to Fighting at Croke Park – Thomas Carty’s Full Circle Moment

Thomas Carty plans to put down Dave at the venue he dreamed of lifting Sam on September 5.

The heavyweight boxer was officially confirmed for the Katie Taylor Once Upon a Time card at a Matchroom press conference last week and will fight British heavyweight name, Dave Allen on the historic bill.

It’s a huge fight and a massive moment for the Dub.

Not only can a win over the ‘White Rhino’ propel the Celtic Warrior Gym boxer toward world level, but Croke Park has always represented hallowed turf for the ‘Bomber’.

Before his focus fully switched to the sweet science, the BUI Celtic title winner had GAA aspirations. The former St Vincent’s midfielder dreamt of walking out in front of the Hill in a Dubs jersey, so getting to do it in his fight robe means alot.

“I played Gaelic football growing up, but I always dreamt of playing for the Dubs,” Carty explained.

“That was my goal until I found boxing. We’ve eventually made it to Croke Park, but it’s not your Gaelic football, it’s your boxing.

“We’ll be representing the Dubs. Hopefully a few Kerry men support me as well, but we’ll be representing the coutnry.”

The fact Croke Park is so close to where the southpaw grew up also adds significance to fighting on the historic bill.

“I’m like a five-minute walk away. You can nearly see the Stadium from the end of my road. The local pub is on the same road as Croke Park.

“If somebody was to ask me where I live, I’d say beside Croke Park because it’s the easiest way to describe it.”

Now, instead of watching sporting heroes perform there, he’ll become one of the local attractions himself when he faces former world title challenger Allen.

There was genuine respect between the pair at last week’s press conference as well as smiles when they head to head for the first time.

The respect will remain as September 5 closes in but the jovial nature of proceedings will change, warns the Paschal Collins-trained big man, especially when the bell sounds to begin the fight.

“There’s no need to fake it,” he said. The show is sold out. There’s no need to put any fake bad blood in there.

“But it is a fighting sport and my intentions are fully to knock Dave Allen out.”