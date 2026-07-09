‘More Than A Puncher’ – Sean Tyndall Ready To Showcase The Skill Behind The Power On JB Promotions Card

Sean Tyndall wants fans to see the full package when he returns to action on the JB Promotions card this weekend.

The Bray native wants to light up the Heating Up bill and prove there is far more to his game than heavy hands.

The exciting prospect makes the walk for his third professional contest determined to showcase the technical side of his boxing.

“You can expect to see a lot of skill,” Tyndall said ahead of his JB Promotions bout.

“I know people talk about that I have a big punch or whatever, but they never really talk about the skill that I have.

“Me going forward, going backwards, changing the angles — they never really get talked about, so I’m going to show that.”

Having experienced the adjustment from amateur boxing to the professional ranks, the 20-year-old admits his opening two fights have been a learning process as he adapts to the longer format and different demands of the paid code.

“I’ve learned a lot about how to control myself and control the pace of professional fights because it’s completely different to amateurs,” he explained.

“You need to learn how to slow down a lot, how to control the fight and basically pick your shots. That’s what we’ve been working a lot on.”

With momentum building, Tyndall has his sights set on an active end to the year as he looks to gain valuable experience and continue developing.

“Coming towards the end of the year, I’d like to be roughly 5 or 6 and up, so basically just get more and more fights in.”

The priority is simple — stay busy, keep learning and continue progressing.

And while the serious work continues inside the gym, Tyndall admits there is one thing he enjoys most about fight night.

“Just keep busy,” he said.

“Make sure you’re coming down on the 10th of July for the JB Boxing Show. I can’t wait. I love punching people in the face.”