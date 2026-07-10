LIVE UPDATES – Heating Up

JB Promotion are bringing the heat this Friday with a Heating Up bill in Dublin.

Jay Byrne will be hoping for no local fallers from the 10 fights at the Leopardstown Racecourse.

Looking to get past the post are the likes of Stevie Collins, who fights for just the second time in two years, as well as Irish middleweight champion Paul Ryan, who keeps busy ahead of his huge Paddy Gallagher Croke Park clash.

Kelsey Leonard will look to make it three stoppages in a row on the bill, while Sarah Murphy looks to pass the mini 5-0 milestone. Waterford’s Zara Breslin does six for the second time in a matter of months, Aaron Donoghue will look to set up a domestic dust-up with a win and David Kennedy hopes to increase his title chances.

BUI Celtic and Irish title winner Daniel O’Sullivan looks to get back to winning ways, as does, Karl Sheridan and Sean Tyndall makes his Irish debut.

Irish-boxing.com are in the house and will provide live results.

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FIGHT TEN



Rounds banked before Croke Park. Paul Ryan warms up for Paddy Gallagher with a 60-54 over ‘The Grafter’ Jordan Grannum.

FIGHT NINE

Shut out win for David Kennedy.

He beats Lukasz Kuc over six. Is a title shot incoming?

FIGHT EIGHT

Steve Collins gets the win. The Wolfhound beats Patryk Polasik 77-76 after an entertaining eight rounds.

FIGHT SEVEN

Sarah Murphy drawa with the experienced and always game Angelika Oles over six rounds.

FIGHT SIX

Back with a bang.

Daniel O’Sullivan stops Daniel Przewieslik to return to winning ways.

FIGHT FIVE

Back to back to back stoppages for Kelsey Leonard.

The Kildare fighter stops Joanna Fraszczak.

FIGHT FOUR

Aaron O’Donoghue is now the proud owner of a 50% kno ratio.

The Cork man moves to 6-0 thanks to a fourth round stoppage over Marian Wesolowski.

Is it a title fight next?

FIGHT THREE

An Irish debut win for Sean Tyndall a 40-35 winner over a regular to these shores in Stefan Nicolae.

FIGHT TWO

Karl Sheridan back in the winner’s circle after defeating popular away corner fighter Jake Pollard 40-36.

FIGHT ONE

Zara Breslin moves to 2-0 with a shutout 60-54 win over well-travelled Spaniard Evan Cantos.