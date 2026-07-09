‘This Fight Is More of a Test of Myself’ – O’Sullivan Opens Up Ahead of Return

Daniel O’Sullivan says he will battle potential demons as well as Daniel Przewieslik in Leopardstown this weekend.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter takes on the Pole on JB Promotions’ latest instalment, in what is his first fight since suffering a first career defeat.

The Dubliner will be a big favourite to beat the experienced away corner operator – but points out he’s fighting more than just the road warrior.

Having been stopped against Ashlee Eales in England last time out, an extremely honest O’Sullivan admits he’ll have to wrestle some doubts in his latest outing.

Daniel San is confident he’ll overcome them – but in typical upfront fashion admits they’ll be there.

“This fight is more of a test of myself if I’m honest,” he tells Irish-boxing..

“You question if I still have it or if I can still take a shot. Don’t get me wrong, I fully believe I can but these are the type of doubts you get after a loss so this fight is just about overcoming my own negative thoughts really,” he adds.

While he is open about the possibility of negative thoughts, he remains confident of a positive outcome. In fact, the Paschal-Collins trained BUI Celtic and Irish title winner is ready to bounce back in style.

“I feel I am ready to show people the type of fighter I truly am and put on a big performance and make sure that I can’t be judged on my last fight,” he adds before sharing his stoppage desire.

“I think it would be a big statement to stop this guy as he’s rarely stopped and that’s the type of statement I want to make. There is no pressure as I am convinced I will and one bad night won’t define me.”

Reflecting on the reverse and the aftermath, O’Sullivan said: “I was devastated, naturally I never expected to lose and especially never thought I would get stopped in a fight, but it shows anything can happen to anyone on any given night in the ring. I straight away thought that it would be very hard for me to come back from but I’m happy to be back out so soon.”

“Definitely lots of things,” the studious fighter comments when asked what he learnt from his first loss.

“I feel in boxing you never stop learning, not only technically and physically but there is a big mental side to the game which I was probably overlooking and not approaching fights in the right mindset.”