‘Anyone apart from Lomachenko’ – McComb puts lightweights on notice as he moves down after another standout step up win

Sean Mccomb continues to dismiss the ‘step-up’ fights he is given as he stopped a game Mauro Godoy in a packed Ulster Hall last night.

‘The Public Nuisance’ impressed again controlling every minute of the fight, hurting the Argentinian several times before the corner retired their boxer after the sixth.

Speaking to Irish-Boxing.Com just minutes after his first main event showcase, Mccomb said “It was good, an exciting fight it carried a different type of atmosphere here in the Ulster Hall.

“It’s a great buzz, all the locals coming here to support us and what a venue to do it in especially main eventing it is even more special,” he added before talking through the fight.

“It (the fight) was going up in pace every round and I was just starting to get into my rhythm before the fight was stopped, so I’m happy enough with my performance”

Speaking on how active he would like to be McComb joked saying “Next week again, as often as possible, sure if I don’t I’ll be in the bar fighting anyway.”

McComb announced a move down in weight after the fight moving down to lightweight when asked who would be a dream fight for him he responded: “Who’s world champion.”

“Anyone apart from Lomachenko”

Just a fight before the main event another lightweight in Gary Cully (10-(5)-0) made a statement, stopping Joe Fitzpatrick (10(7)-1(1) in the first round, speaking on a potential clash with ‘The Diva’ McComb said “I spoke with MTK, and I’m going to move down in weight, Cully has his path and I have mine but in the end why not, a big world title fight and we are both capable of going that far and make it more special than just a domestic dust-up”