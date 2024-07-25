Can’t Stop the Rock – Three in a row champ inspired by Grainne Walsh’s Olympic success

By Owain Comerford

Retaining her title for the third year in a row, Enniskerry Boxing Club’s, Kaci Rock, surely rocked the National Stadium with her decision win over Laura Moran for the U22 Women’s 66KG National Title.

Astoundingly humble following the victory for her 8th National Title, Rock had the utmost respect for her opponent, crediting Moran with being “a brilliant boxer.”

“I didn’t really have a gameplan going in” Rock said cooly following the fight, that she “just had to get in, and get the feel of it”, an in-fight improvisation, which inevitably proved to be very rewarding.

After being crowned the Queen of the 66KG division at U22 for the past three years, Rock is hungry for more success, stating she’s “going to try win the Elite’s this year” following her split decision loss in the final of last year’s Elite Championship final to Olympian, Grainne Walsh.

“It’s a great incentive for me that the girl who beat me on a split is gone with Ireland to the Olympics” said Rock, regarding her long-term goal of becoming an Olympian at the 2028 games in Los Angeles.

Not only focused on National success in the foreseeable future, the 2024 Porto Box Cup Champion is striving for continental success stating she “hopefully gets picked” for the upcoming U22 European Championships.

Ever the sportswoman, Elite title winner Rock isn’t basking in her own success and has her eyes firmly fixed on Paris, in support of her teammate and best friend, Daina Moorehouse, whom Rock said she’ll be traveling over to cheer on in her efforts for Olympic glory.