Overlooked At Home – Daniel O’Sullivan Ready To Shine As The Away Fighter

Daniel O’Sullivan says becoming Irish champion didn’t have the positive effectt he had hoped.

The Celtic Warrior Gym favourite claimed the light middleweight version of the green strap when he defeated former amateur standout Dean Walsh in October of last year.

He was confident that adding top domestic honours to the BUI Celtic titles he had already won, as well as adding Walsh to names like Peter Carr and Seanie Murray to his resume, would inject serious momentum into his career.

However, frustratingly, that hasn’t proven to be the case. As a result, he has had to look across the Irish Sea for meaningful work.

The Celtic Warriors fighter takes on English opponent Ashley Eales in Cannock tomorrow night, and contests a bout he hopes will have a positive influence on his career trajectory.

“It was very, very frustrating because I think I thought of it too much even before the fight — that once I win this, it’s all going to kick off for me,” O’Sullivan explained when speaking to Boxing Tickets NI.

“I had it in my head that the ball was going to start rolling, all the offers were going to come in, and then, unfortunately, nothing came in. There were big shows in the 3Arena and stuff like that, but coming into the new year I was told I was fighting here, fighting there, and none of it materialised.

“Even with this fight, I didn’t really believe it was set in stone until I saw the fight poster. Now that it’s fight week and it can’t get any closer, I know it’s definite now anyway.”

Rather than dwell on the inactivity, the 154lbs prospect is viewing the trip across the water as a chance to create new opportunities and rather than worry about the element of the night, he is embracing it.

“It’s the first time ever fighting international, so I’m really looking forward to it,” he said.

“You don’t have your home comforts. I’m heading out tomorrow, the weigh-in’s Friday — normally I’m at home making weight and I’m alright. Now we don’t know how that’s going to be, but it’s all an experience and I’m looking forward to it big time.

“I really am looking forward to being the away fighter. I’m sure over there I’ll be getting booed and stuff, so that’ll motivate me a little bit more.”

The Paschal Collins trained fighter also revealed he feels overlooked compared to some fighters appearing on major Irish cards despite taking consistently difficult fights throughout his seven-fight career.

The Dubliner points to victories over unbeaten or winning-record opponents and says he has earned a chance on one of the upcoming big Irish shows.

“I feel like I kind of warrant one of those opportunities,” he said.

“You see lads getting on cards who — no disrespect — are just fighting opponents and they’re not really willing to step up and challenge themselves.

“But every fight I’ve had has been a step up. The last three were title fights and now this lad has nearly double the fights I have.

“If I was fighting in the 3Arena, I’d be a big ticket seller myself. It’s hard to get people to the National Stadium sometimes, but if you tell people you’re fighting in the 3Arena, you’d have a lot more coming.”

And while the titles already collected exceed what he once imagined possible, O’Sullivan insists ambition continues to grow with every fight.

“I never thought I’d be fighting for an Irish title or a Celtic title four or five years ago,” he added.

“Now I’m main eventing in England. You just never know. You keep working away, keep improving and stay ready.

“I want to come over here and people to remember me. Hopefully I put on a good performance and make new fans over in England.”