Lewis Crocker vs Devin Haney in Belfast – Conlan Reveals Talks Took Place

Jamie Conlan revealed he has already held talks with Devin Haney about a possible Lewis Crocker world title fight.

Crocker is currently preparing for the the first defence of his IBF welterweight world title against former world champion Liam Paro in Australia.

Former world title challenger, Conlan has been vocal about the challenge the Aussie presents and is by no means over looking the Brian Peters managed talent.

However, he is confident ‘The Croc’ will emerge victorious and it would be remise him as a manager not to be looking ahead.

As a result, Team Crocker are making tenative future plans and they include the biggest names in world boxing.

Among them is former undisputed lightweight king Devin Haney.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com, Conlan disclosed that conversations had already taken place with Haney’s father and trainer, Bill Haney, about potentially bringing the American star to Belfast.

“We were talking with Devin Haney,” Conlan revealed.

“We would have liked Devin Haney. There’s massive fights in America, huge fights over there.

“We spoke to Bill and then I think Bill went and spoke with Eddie in Vegas about doing it in Belfast.

“A two-fight deal and stuff like that, but it never materialised.”

Any negotiations were ultimately halted once the IBF ordered Crocker into his current high-stakes showdown with Australian star Liam Paro.

“The IBF ordered this and kind of stopped all communications with everyone else,” Conlan explained.

Still, the revelation offers a fascinating insight into the ambition surrounding Crocker’s career.

The fighter turned fight maker says the Belfast fighter is chasing legacy fights, unification bouts and major American nights.

“We want the big champions,” he said.

“We want the bigger fights. Massive fights around the world.

“Either here in Belfast, Ireland or in America — preferably America.”

The Holy Trinity graduate travels to Australia as a champion but considering he is so far away from home and fights on a bill promoted by Paro’s No Limit promoters there are some who suggest he is slight underdog.

His manager welcomes that because he believes doubters bring out the best in the big puncher.

“He likes the underdog mentality,” Conlan added.

“We want to keep that underdog mentality going.”

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Paddy Donovan, IBF World Welterweight Title 13 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker in his dressing room after his split Points Victory

Speaking on the June 24 clash, Conlan pointed out that there is more than just the world title on the line.

The former Commonwealth champion believes victory will open the door to legacy fights.

“This next fight for Croc is massive because he can really put his name down in the history books,” he said.

“Going away to the opponent’s backyard against the former world champion and beating him in Australia.

“After that — the big fights, the unifications, the massive fights. Croc’s been preparing since just after Christmas,” he said.

“He’s been working his arse off. No stone has been left unturned.”