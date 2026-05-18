‘Been There Done That’ – Team Crocker React to Donovan Call Out

When it comes to Paddy Donovan, Lewis Crocker has a ‘been there done that’ viewpoint says Jamie Conlan.

Crocker twice beat the Limerick native in last year, winning both an eliminator and the first-ever all-Irish world title fight.

‘The Real Deal’ reignited talk of a possible trilogy bout, calling out his rival before and after a career-best win over Karen Chukhadzhian in Germany last weekend.

The Munster southpaw says the fight is ideal for the proposed Katie Taylor Croke Park card and believes it would be the biggest bout in Irish boxing history.

The fact that win over the Ukrainian Chukhazhian earned Donovan mandatory status for the IBF world title Crocker currently holds makes a third instalment a distinct possibility.

However, the world champion’s manager suggests it’s not a fight the Belfast man is considering.

Conlan, a former world title challenger in his own right, says the Holy Trinity graduate has the former OLOL amateur in his rear view mirror.

“Paddy Donovan, Croc’s already beaten him twice,” Conlan said when speaking to Irish-boxing.com.

“He’s been in with him twice. They were big fights, yes, massive fights. The fight in Windsor Park was potentially one of the biggest fights in Irish boxing history.

“Two Irish guys fighting for a world title in Windsor Park in front of 18,000 was a massive occasion, but been there, done that.”

The comments come as Crocker prepares to defend his title against former world champion Liam Paro in Brisbane on June 24.

The former fighter turned fight maker believes victory in Australia would elevate the Belfast welterweight onto an entirely different level and open the door to unification fights and major nights in America.

“We’re after the biggest fight possible,” he explained.

“We don’t have to defend against a mandatory for nine months.

“We’re after big fights, big names. We’re after the massive opportunities, the unifications and stuff like that.

“It’s whatever’s going to pay the most money,” he added.

For now, the focus remains firmly fixed on Brisbane and the chance to further cement the legacy.

“Liam Paro is on paper the hardest fight and the biggest fight of his career,” he said.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan during todays Weigh In ahead of their IBF World Welterweight Title fight tomorrow night in Belfast 12 September 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“It’s a former world champion doing it in the world champion’s backyard. Doing it on the other side of the world.

“It’s a massive task, a massive ask, and something he’s relishing.

“This is another step in terms of putting his name in the history books.”