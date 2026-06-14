’30 Irish titles between us’ – Micheal Reilly emerges from stacked field to claim title Irish title

Nine-time Irish champion Michael Reilly admits the competition is leveling but believes he is rising with the tide.

The St Paul’s native emerged as the best of a stacked 55kg Under-19 national field last month when he defeated Largey Lee Snodden in a highly entertaining final at the home of Irish boxing.

To get over the finish line and step onto the top of the podium, the emerging prospect had to beat the eight-time Irish champion in a back-and-forth final.

To get to the final, he had to beat two five-time Irish champions and underage boxers of note.

He admits silverware is getting harder to acquire but feels he is benefiting from the increased competition.

Watch Irish-boxing.com’s interview with Reilly below: