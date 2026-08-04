‘Fight Me or Vacate’ – Sugar Sweet on Jono Carroll Fight

Royston Barney Smith wasted no time in reigniting his feud with Jono Carroll after producing the biggest win of his career in Dublin on Saturday night.

The Brit stepped up against Reece Bellotti on the Pierce O’Leary-topped Queensberry bill at the 3Arena – and after registering a wide points win in ‘King Kong’s’ domain, he called out the Dubliner.

The unbeaten 22-year-old revealed Carroll had been his preferred target all along and believes his display against Bellotti proved he is ready for the next step.

“It’s a shame, really, because I was looking to fight Jono Carroll for the big-boy version of this, and he wasn’t here tonight, and Rhys Bellotti was,” Smith said.

“So I just showed what I can do to a top-level fighter, and trust me, I can do a hell of a lot more when the time’s right.

“So I just can’t wait to get in there now. Jono Carroll, come out. You’ve got to fight me, otherwise you’ve got to vacate.”

‘Sugar’ has been sweet on a fight with the IBO title holder for some time. It’s understood the entertaining Irish boxer was his preferred opponent for last weekend and it was rumoured an offer was made.

Carroll claims otherwise and named his price for the fight.

“I didn’t say no to that fight. I didn’t turn down any offer. I said pay me the same money as I got to fight Tevin Farmer and I’ll fight that kid no problem,” said the 34-year-old previously.

The decorated English fighter sees Carroll as his ticket to the next level.

“I’m looking for world titles now. I’ve got every title in England worth mentioning.

“So I need a world-level fighter. I need a world title belt, and that’s what I’m pushing for.

“So Jono Carroll, be ready, be fit. The phone call’s there. It’s on.”