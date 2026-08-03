Team NI Finish High Up the Commonwealth Games Medal Table

Courtesy of Boxing Ireland.

Team NI have finished the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games fourth on the Boxing medals table, joint third with Australia in terms of number of medals won.

11 of the 16 countries in the Top 10 finishers at the Games were participants in Boxing Ireland’s Commonwealth Games Camp in Belfast, July 6th to 16th.

The camp was the largest of its kind ever to take place on the island of Ireland. 16 teams took part, engaging in 300 spars and 7 school combat sessions over 10 days.

The participating teams were: Team NI Boxing; Team Ireland; Australia; Canada; Fiji; France; Ghana; GB; India; Mauritius, Nigeria, New Zealand; Scotland; Soloman Islands, Switzerland; Tonga; Tuvalu; Zambia. Those on the medals table at Glasgow are: Team NI, India, England, Australia, Canada, Scotland, Zambia, Fiji, Ghana, Mauritius, Tuvalu.

Team NI’s 6 medals came via gold for 70kg Jon McConnell of Holy Trinity BC, Belfast, silver for 57kg Michaela Walsh of Holy Family GG, Belfast, silver 65kg Kaci Rock, bronze for 60kg Jude Gallagher of Two Castles OBA, 90g Garyn McAllister North Down BC and 90+kg Willie John McCartan of Gilford ABC.

The six medal haul helped Team NI reach 12 in the total medals table.