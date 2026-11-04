Kristian Jubani Ready to Contest Olympic Youth Games

Kristian Jubani has arrived in Dakar and is ready to contest the Youth Olympic Games.

Jubani is the current European U19 silver medal winner and was the 2025 European U17 champions. He is also this year’s Four Nations 50kg champion. The Crumlin Boxing Club talent, is a multiple national champion, having claimed titles across various underage brackets, including the National U17, National Junior 1 and Junior Cadet Championships

Boxing takes place at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop on November 7th to 12th, and 50kg prelims will be boxed on November 8th. Quarter finals take place on the 10th, with semis on November 11th. All finals will be contested on November 12th.

Ireland holds a proud history at the Youth Olympic Games, starting with Ryan Burnett’s gold medal at Singapore 2010, followed by medals from Ciara Ginty, Michael Gallagher, and Dearbhla Rooney

For Team Ireland, Dakar represents an opportunity to introduce youth athletes to a multi-sport world stage and strengthen continuity between youth events and the senior Olympic Games