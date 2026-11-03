‘Who Would Have Imagined?’: Christina Desmond Reacts to Remarkable Rise

October 2026 is a month that will stand out in the Irish boxing history books and the personal life ledger of Christina Desmond.

The Cork favourite enjoyed an extraordinary fortnight, registering two championship victories in the space of two weeks.

Even more standout was the fact that both title wins were Irish boxing firsts, coming in fights six and seven and within days of each other.

Becoming the first ever female Irish champion and the first Irish female to win the European title is a remarkable achievement for the Noely Murphy-trained boxer – and she admitted that the scale of her success has yet to fully register.

“It’s a bit crazy. It hasn’t really sunk in. But yeah, it’s going to be a month that will go down in history in my life,” she tells Irish-boxing.com before revealing she wasn’t quite aware a potentially fantastic fortnight awaited when she went into October.

“In fairness, I have a good man in Kevin Crowley, my manager, in my corner. He had been working on the European title fight; he’d been notified about it, but he didn’t let me know. He just said that I could be in line for something after the Irish title, and it was kind of just two or three weeks before he mentioned it to me, so I didn’t think about it.”

The former amateur standout admitted that the turnaround between the two contests was particularly demanding, with the physical challenge of peaking for one championship fight before having to reset and prepare for another presenting a significant test. However, she believes the work completed in camp ultimately allowed her to deliver when it mattered most.

“Most fighters will know, but it’s very hard to do that. You’re trying to build up for a fight, you’re peaking for the fight, and then you do have a certain amount of days that you have to come down off it. It takes a while with the adrenaline. Everything is just pumped up, and it was hard, but I felt I did it right. I took two days off, and I went straight back into it.”

Like her Irish title fight with Louise Creaven, the European championship contest itself was far from straightforward. The Macroon graduate travelled into the Lions Den where she faced the pride of the local pack in Clara Lopez.

“I knew she was going to come out all guns blazing. I knew she boxed scrappy. I knew she was on the front foot all the time. I knew she was putting pressure all the time. She was a durable girl. Oh my God, in the first round I knew I was under pressure.

“She frustrated me, and there’s a lot to take from that fight, but I’m overall content. Just 20 rounds over the last two weeks at high quality and high tempo, and I think that’ll stand to me going forward.”

Now having conquered Ireland and the continent, world level is the next logical step. Although, after such a whirlwind two weeks, the 30-year-old may need a little break first.

“I would love to be a world champion. I’d love to be a world title contender. We won’t make any rash decisions at the moment, but yeah, absolutely. Why not?

“If you told me that I’d be sitting here with two belts, I wouldn’t believe you at all, and two good and historical belts. And yeah, it’s crazy. It hasn’t sunk in yet, and seven fights in, who would have imagined where I am today? And yeah, I look forward to what’s ahead.”