Martin Nevin ‘Outdoes’ Legendary Father John Joe by Winning European U17 Bronze

He has a long, long way to go to secure bragging rights over his decorated father but Martin Nevin has already achieved something one of Ireland’s greatest ever amateurs couldn’t.

The regular Irish title winner stepped onto the underage International podium at the recent European U17 championships.

It’s a step his Dad and coach, John Joe Nevin, took time and time again in his vest-wearing days. However, while the original ‘Mullingar Shuffler’ has a sensational medal collection, he never podiumed for Ireland at underage level.

The 37-year-old, who won Olympic silver, two World Championship bronzes and European gold at Elite level, is delighted his son has already trumped his underage medal haul and backed him to make an impact at senior elite amateur level and beyond when the time comes.

“As a boxer, I never captured any underage International medals so my son already has that over on me,” Nevin told Irish-boxing.com.

“Let’s just hope he gets European gold at elite level, as I did. I believe he can go all the way. I also believe he can be a top professional someday. He has the style for it and is a big puncher.”

The emerging talent earned every pound of his European U17 bronze, having to defeat Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova before his path to the final was blocked by Azerbaijan.

Nevin’s European medal was fledgling club Mullingar Shuffler’s second at continental level; they have also won 11 National titles in the three years since they opened their doors.