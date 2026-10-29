Broken Hand, Unbeaten Record: Gaughran Urges Jennings to be Pleased with Latest Display

Ian Gaughran has urged Cathal Jennings not to be too hard on himself after his most recent win.

Jennings improved to 5-0 with a victory over the ambitious and aggressive Matias Camano on the Unleashed card, but wasn’t too happy after having his hand raised.

The Bancroft Bomber native felt he was flat and struggled to find rhythm. As a result, he was somewhat downbeat post the reverse, although his manager claims the result and the performance were both reasons for triumph.

The IGB boss revealed Jennings battled through 90% of the fight with a broken hand and still managed to win wide.

“He fought five and a half rounds with one hand and has dropped one round against a fellow who’s better than most domestics,” Gaughran said.

With the injury and posed with new questions Jennings also showed adaptability.

“I was trying to box him on the outside, but on that side he was sharp,” Jennings admitted. “I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to have to go back to what I do,’ and keep trying to keep it tight in there.”