Caoimhin Agyarko HINTS AT Exciting News as Next-Fight Talks In The Works

Caoimhin Agyarko has hinted that exciting news could be on the horizon as discussions continue over his next move, with the Belfast boxer eager to get straight back into the world title mix.

Speaking exclusively to Irish-Boxing.com, Agyarko revealed that talks are ongoing about what comes next following his recent world title fight, while playing down the possibility of a showdown with British champion Bilal Fawaz.

“We’re in talks at the moment on what’s next. Hopefully, I’ll have some exciting news soon,” Agyarko revealed.

The 29-year-old is keen to build on his world title experience and believes his next outing should reflect his ambitions of competing at the highest level.

That stance has seen him dismiss suggestions of a potential clash with Fawaz, who has been enjoying success of his own but does not currently feature in Agyarko’s plans.

“Not really, it’s not a fight we’re looking at right now. Fawaz is doing well, but I’m coming off a world title fight. I want to be straight back in the mix.

“Nothing at all. It’s not in the works.”

While Agyarko acknowledged that Fawaz’s outspoken personality could add an interesting dynamic to a potential contest, he questioned whether the British champion is ready to compete at his level.

“I mean, he likes to talk and try to show off, so it would be an interesting fight.

“He’s a good fighter, but he isn’t on my level just yet. Maybe it’s a fight for the future.”

Agyarko also made it clear that he believes he has progressed beyond the domestic title scene, insisting that a meeting with the British champion would not represent the step forward he is seeking.

“Not really. He’s British champion and I’m past that level.”

Asked whether the fight was one he would consider, Agyarko doubled down on his position.

“No, I think fighting Fawaz is a backwards step,” he concluded.

For now, Agyarko’s attention remains firmly fixed on what lies ahead, with the former world title challenger hopeful that the ongoing discussions will soon deliver a significant update on his future.

With the Belfast fighter teasing exciting news, the coming weeks could provide a clearer picture of his next move as he looks to force his way back into the world title conversation.