Going for Gold – Donoghue and Walshe Secure Final Berths

John Donoghue and Kalib Walshe will fight for World Championship gold in Budva on Tuesday.

The two Team Ireland boxers won their semi finals, secured silver at least and will contest prestigious finals.

Now two-time World medalist John Donoghue won through to the 70kg finals. He boxed his semi against Artyom Stepanyan of Armenia and came away with a 3-2 win, despite a 3rd round point deduction. The reigning European champ will meet Bibarys Ashirbay of Kazakhstan in a mouthwatering final, taking place in Tuesday’s Afternoon Session.

European silver medalist, Kalib Walshe is a lightweight finalist. In a thrilling 60kg semi final against Greece’s Nearchos Petros Konstantinoudis, the Wexford boxer was down going in to the second, but won the last two to upgrade. He boxes his final in Tuesday’s Afternoon Session, against Edgardo Nicolas Peralta of Argentina.

Four Team Ireland boxers will come home with bronze medals on their World level debut. Clonmel BC’s Kaysie Joyce is 70kg bronze medalist. Louise Joyce of Olympic BC Mullingar adds World bronze to her benchmark tally of three European medals.

Jason Donoghue is also a World bronze medalist – having contested a hair’s breath close semi final against Spains’ Pablo Souto Macias.

Team Co-Captain Jason Whelan comes home with bronze following his 75kg semi final against Uzbekistan’s Suhrob Rakhmatullaev, and the decision went to the Uzbek, scored 30:25; 30:25; 30:25; 30:25; 30:25.