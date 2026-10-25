Simon Clarke calls for quick return after comfortable points win

Derry welterweight Simon Clarke wants to stay busy after earning his latest pro win on Saturday night.

Clarke grabbed a points win over Ezequiel Gregores from Argentina on the Rumble In The Hills 3 card at the Aura Leisure Complex in Letterkenny.

Pro newcomer Clarke moved 2-0 after taking a 40-36 win on the card of referee David Irving.

“Just glad to get it over and done with and I’m now 2-0. I want to get to 3-0 and I’ll get talks for another fight now,” IGB-signed Clarke said after the win.

“I want to stay busy. I’d like another one now before Christmas in December and go into next year 3-0. I have a good sponsorship team behind me and I need to stay active now.

“Without that team I wouldn’t be as encouraged to train and go get fights as much as I am. I have the backing financially, emotionally and everything else to do this.”

In his early years, Clarke boxed out of the St Joseph’s BC in Derry and the confident southpaw is back now for a tilt in the pro ranks.

Clarke was on top in the opening two rounds and was landing the cleaner shots and did well to avoid getting drawn into something.

“Again,” the pink-gloved Gregores beckoned Clarke at one stage in the third. Clarke obliged with a stiff left to the cheek.

As the clapper went for the end of the second, Clarke tacked on another shot to raise the voices of the Derry natives at ringside.

Clarke has been sparring, among others, James McClean at Oakleaf Boxing Club.

He made his debut in July, taking a points win over Martin Ficner in the Finn Valley Centre. Clarke started the fourth verse with real purpose and the Dan Boyle-prepared north west native was a comfortable winner.

Clarke said: “He wanted to draw me in emotionally. He was shouting at me to come on. My game’s not like that. That’s not me. I’m a surgeon, I sit and wait on my shots and then I get my shots away. I could hear my coach telling me not to engage.

“If you’re not switched on you can get caught up in that. I’m ready to rock for another one now.”