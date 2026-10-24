Final Fantasy Four – Casey and Nevin Increase U15 Euro Silver Medal Tally

Pa Casey and Martin Nevin ensured Ireland will have four boxers competing on Sunday’s European U15 Championship finals day in Trabzon.

The teen duo secured semi-final wins, secured silver at least, and will join Rian Branangan and Bobby Boylan in going for gold.

Reigning champion, Casey, will defend his European U15 Championship title, having been the unanimous decision winner in his 50kg semi final against Ferenc Cellár of Hungary in an utterly dominant performance scored 25:30; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30; 26:30. Casey is back in action in Sunday’s Evening Session, boxing for gold against the winner of the bout now underway between Russia and Turkey.

Martin Nevin has also won through to the finals in emphatic style. He was the RSC3 winner over Leonis Pershpalaj of Albania in their 54kg final. The Olympic BC Galway boxer, is back in action in Sunday’s Evening Session, boxing for gold against Jay Sheridan of Scotland.

Sophie Cronin comes home with bronze. The St. Francis operator took on home boxer, Turkey’s Hati̇ce Kocabey in their 70kg semi final, the 4-1 split decision win went to Kocabey, scored 28:29; 28:29; 28:29; 29:28; 28:29.

Andrew Nugent suffered a similar fate and also brings home bronze. The Olympic BC Galway fighter contested his 42kg semi final Germany’s Kevin Lourenco de Castro. The 4-1 split decision went to the German boxer and judges scored the bout 29:28; 29:28; 29:28; 29:29; 28:29.

Rosaletta Casey’s defeat to Russia’s Valeriia Lazebnykh means she too has to settle for bronze. The now two-time European medalists lost on a scoreline of 28:29; 28:29; 27:30; 27:30; 27:30.

Also a bronze medalist is Alicia Ennis Light. The St. Brigid’s BC Edenderry, took on Kristina Mazurenko of Russia in their 54kg semi final – the unanimous decision went to Mazurenko.

