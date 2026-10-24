Live updates: Rumble In The Hills 3

Rumble In The Hills 3 brings an exciting night of boxing to Letterkenny, Co Donegal as the Aura Leisure Centre hosts a 10-bout card.

The show, promoted by former world middleweight title challenger Jason Quigley of Sheer Sports Promotions, is the fifth show of the Donegal favourite’s promotional journey and is headlined by Enniskillen’s Rhys Owens, who features in an eight-rounder. The night also features two amateur exhibition contests as part of the night.

Refresh this page to keep updated on the fights as they happen.

Super-feather – Rhys Owens v Cesar Ignacio Paredes

In the headline act of the Rumble In The Hills 3 card, Rhys Owens overcame Cesar Ignacio Parades from Peru over eight rounds.

Enniskillen native Owens moved to 5-0, 1KO in his first eight-rounder – and he is eyeing up some domestic title action now. Owens can operate at super-feather or lightweight and

Owens was returning to the venue at which he made his pro debut last October when he defeated Stefan Nicolae via a third-round stoppage. Owens also fought in Donegal in July when overcoming Erick Omar Lopez on points at the Finn Valley Centre.

He also racked up points wins over Jorge Luis Huerta Balleza and Yahir Alexander Solorio Morales either end of Christmas.

The graduate of the Erne Boxing Club, Owens, who is coached by Sean Crowley, grew into this one as the clock ticked on.

Owens had a fine fourth round and Parades was shook by a body-head combination in the fifth. Soon after, Owens seemed to shake the 33-year-old Peruvian with another stiff comb.

Owens was having success when going to the body of Parades, an awkward southpaw, and was content to go the distance rather than seek an early exit.

Super-lightweight – Aodhan Byrne v Benito Sanchez Garcia

“The Entertainer’ Aodhan Byrne jumped up to six rounds – but landed a shut-out points win over Benito Sanchez Garcia.

In only his third fight in the pro game, Byrne showed some real promise here against an often-dangerous opponent.

The decibel counter went up a few notches when Byrne – a Kildare native with strong roots planted in Ballybofey – entered the arena.

Backed by huge crowds from Kildare and Donegal, Byrne certainly has a boisterous following.

Under the tutelage of Niall Barrett at Unit 3, Byrne made a rousing debut at the Finn Valley Centre in February, defeating Marian Wesolowski. He followed that up with a points win over Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira at Leopardstown.

Both of those were over four rounds with Byrne moving up to a schedule six-rounder in only his third outing as a pro; a measure of his confidence and belief.

Garcia wasn’t an easy option for Byrne. In March at the 3 Arena in Dublin, the Mexican took Gary Cullen for a six-round dance.

Byrne was warming to the task nicely in the opening two rounds and significantly stepped it up in a third round that really outlined his promise.

Byrne’s mother, Sinead, hails from Carrickmagrath in Ballybofey, a daughter of Tommy and Joy Long and the home crowd was firmly behind a man whose second home is in these parts.

He came out for the fourth round with a similar charge and pummelled a series of daggers on Garcia in the red corner.

Byrne clipped a clever left paw on Garcia to close out the fifth verse and though Garcia refused to wilt the home fighter.

Referee David Irving – who refereed Katie Taylor’s last dance at Croke Park last month – scored it 60-54 for Byrne.

Super-middleweight – Eoghan Lavin v Angel Petkov Emilov

Eoghan Lavin extended his record to 9-0 with the fifth stoppage win of his career.

The Mayo man ended the contest just 55 seconds into the second round, a right cross flooring Angel Petkov Emilov.

Lavin, who stopped Liam Walsh for the BUI Celtic middleweight title in March, was well in control of things before then.

But the showreel stoppage shot came in the first minute of the second stanza, Bulgarian Emilov seeing stars and Lavin already eyeing up his next move.

The Anthony Crolla-trained Lavin – who was in the green and red of Mayo here – is due to have a slot on the Cacace-Ball card in Belfast on December 19.

The Queensberry fighter was here last year, halting Kristaps Zulgis in the first round and there was another early win for the west of Ireland ace.

Light-middleweight4 – Matthew McCole v Cody Lee Peoples, exhibition

We had a neat exhibition between north west duo Matthew McCole, a former Irish Elite champ, and Cody Lee Peoples. Back now to the decision bouts again.

Welterweight – Ryan O’Rourke v Emiliano Leonel Araujo

Ryan O’Rourke has waited an age for his first bout on Irish soil, but ‘The Silent Assassin’ finally got to taste victory on the Emerald Isle.

O’Rourke moved to 14-0 with a 40-36 points win over Argentina’s Emiliano Leonel Araujo.

Araujo landed the first shot of the bout in the opening seconds, but O’Rourke soon had him tacked against the red corner. Soon after Araujo was against the blue corner pads with O’Rourke on full assault.

It was a similar story a minute into the second, the bright orange trunks of O’Rourke leaning into the Argentine.

The Dubliner has lived something of a nomadic life since turning professional, bouts in England, Spain, Belgium and the United States nevertheless building his record.

O’Rourke had just one fight in the last two years, though – a points win over Boubacar Sylla in New York last June.

A seven-year pro now, the Inchicore man was backed by a noisy crowd from the capital who made the voyage to Donegal.

A former Senan Kelly foe, Araujo, a 34-year-old from Buenos Aires, was described by O’Rourke beforehand: “He is a Muay Thai fighter, and they are tough bastards. He is awkward, but I’ll focus on myself.”

O’Rourke kept the ante high in the third and sensed blood for a time as he snapped to right hooks onto the buzzer.

Featherweight – Calvin Doyle v Lakshmy Zaragoza Contreras

Calvin Doyle claimed a 40-36 points win to earn a debut win in Letterkenny.

Padraig O’Reachtagain, the referee, scored the fight 40-36 in Doyle’s favour.

Opponent Lakshmy Zaragoza Conteras from Guadalajara, Mexico was in Donegal for a second time in recent months having lost to Danny Duffy in July at the Finn Valley Centre.

The nifty Doyle opened a cut on the lip of Contreras in the last round, by which time he was already on his way to victory.

Welterweight – Simon Clarke v Ezequiel Gregores

Derry welterweight Simon Clarke grabbed a points win over Ezequiel Gregores from Argentina.

Pro newcomer Clarke moved 2-0 after taking a 40-36 win on the card of ref’ David Irving.

Clarke was on top in the opening two rounds and was landing the cleaner shots and did well to avoid get drawn into something he needn’t have.

“Again,” the pink-gloved Gregores beckoned Clarke at one stage in the third. Clarke obliged with a stiff left to the cheek.

As the clapper went for the end of the second, Clarke tacked on another shot to raise the voices of the Derry natives at ringside.

Clarke has been sparring, among others, James McClean at Oakleaf Boxing Club.

He made his debut in July, taking a points win over Martin Ficner in the Finn Valley Centre.

Clarke started the fourth verse with real purpose and the Dan Boyle-prepared north west native was a comfortable winner.

Light-heavy weight- Vitalii Ustimov v Simon Donoval

Jason Quigley has high hopes for Vitalii Ustimov – and the Ukrainian showed a glimpse here of why that is.

Just two minutes and 19 seconds into the opening round, with Simon Donoval wincing on the canvas near the red corner, ref’ Paul McCullough called a halt.

He had little option, a vicious combination, finished by a ferocious left-hand to the liver, gave Ustimov the perfect start to his pro journey.

In November 2023, Ustimov was crowned an Irish amateur champion, but he has ditched the vest to pursue some pro glory.

“He’s a guy that just wants to come and absolutely rip the head off whoever’s standing across the ring from him,” Quigley said beforehand.

He wasn’t wrong. Ustimov moved to Ireland from his native Ukraine and is a graduate of the Celtic Eagles BC in Galway.

Keep an eye on the name.

Light-heavyweight – Kian Hedderman v Nikodem Schwarz

Limerick light-heavy Kian Hedderman moves to 5-0 in his pro career after a useful points win over Nikodem Schwwarz.

Hedderman claimed a 59-55 decision on the scorecard of referee Padraig O’Reachtagain.

Hedderman won by stoppage in his first three outings as a pro and his last victory came on points.

The 23-year-old Our Lady Of Lourdes graduate, in his first scheduled six-rounder, has hammer in his hands and unloaded several big shots to test Schwarz’s stomach in the first round.

Midway through the second, Hedderman rocked Schwarz with a stringing left to Sovakian’s body.

Hedderman is becoming a regular on Donegal cards and while the pace ebbed a little in the third the Limerick man remained in command.

The Martin ‘Gugu’ Donovan-trained Hedderman arrowed two quick-fire shots to the head in the fifth, but Schwarz, a more-than-game opponent, kept coming – and indeed landed some of his own in the last.

Hedderman’s last outing saw him defeat Marcos Nicolas Karalitzky on points at the National Stadium last month in a fight that went its four-round distance. Hedderman was in new waters here, but took his latest win.

Welterweight exhibition – Cameron Suttle v Dennis Lafferty

Our first bout of the evening is a welterweight exhibition between Dennis Lafferty from Ballindrait and Cameron Suttle, out of Enniskillen. This one will be boxed over four two-minute rounds.