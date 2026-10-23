World Championship Medal Alert – Joyce and Donoghue Win Bronze at Least

Team Ireland have secured two World U19 Championship medals.

Jason Donoghue and Kaysie Joyce both stepped onto the podium in Budva on a fantastic Friday for Irish boxing.

Olympic Mulingar’s Donoghue boxed a tumultuous 65kg quarter-final against Kazakhstan’s Akshurek Kalabay, in which points were deducted from both boxers. The younger brother of World gold medal winner John Donoghue is back in action, and boxing for an up-grade, in Sunday’s Evening Session. He’ll take on Spain’s Pablo Souto Macias.

Joyce boxed a physical 70kg semi-final against England’s Shannon Warren, and came away with the 4-1 decision despite a second-round point deduction. The Clonmel BC boxer will box to step up the podium in Sunday’s Afternoon Session, taking on USA’s Marley McNealy.

Meanwhile, there was a win for Louise Joyce but no silverware yet. The Olympic Mulingar boxer boxed her 48kg Last 16 contest and is now through to the business end of the tournament. Joyce was the 4-1 winner over Himanshi of India and is back in action, boxing for a medal in Saturday’s Evening Session.