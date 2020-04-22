Logo

‘I f***ing love Katie’- Frampton reveals all was good with Team Taylor post Persoon controversy

April 22, 2020
Carl Frampton revealed he cleared the air with Katie Taylor and her team post calling the undisputed fight in favour of Delfine Persoon.

‘The Jackal’ felt Taylor should have suffered a first career defeat after 10 enthralling rounds for all the lightweight belts with the Belgium last June.

It may have been a bit dramatic to label the result a ‘disgrace’, but Frampton did show real moral courage in scoring the fight against a former sparring partner, a fellow Irish fighter and as he seen it for the BBC.

The comments sparked a massive reaction across Ireland and saw the three weight world title hopeful criticized in some quarters, but there are no issues between the fighters.

When speaking to Kevin Byrne of the Sun the 33-year-old revealed he smoothed things over and explained things from his side.

“I got a bit of stick about that but genuinely I f***ing love Katie. I was just trying my best to be honest from ringside. It is what it is.

“I spoke to Katie and her mum, and her manager Brian Peters said it’s all fine. I of course am impressed by her, like everyone else. And not only with what she’s doing for boxing and female boxing in Ireland and the rest of the world, but just female sport.

Taylor, Frampton and Steve Collins are Ireland’s only two weight world champions and are the three modern names in contention for Irealnd’s Greatest of All Time status.

Collins won’t reach the three weight world champion milestone, Frampton has previously backed Taylor to reach it, but is hoping to get there first when he fights WBO super featherweight world champion Jamel Herring in the Autumn.

However despite the competition between the two, Frampton remains a massive fan.

“I absolutely love and admire Katie Taylor and everything she’s doing. Fantastic role model — and I think boxing needs more people like her. She’s just a great fighter.”

Irish-boxing.com contributor for 15 years and editor for the past decade. Have been covering boxing for over 16 years and writing about sport for a living for 19 years. Former Assistant Sports editor for the Gazette News Paper Group and former Tallaght Voice Sports Editor. Have had work published in publications around the world when working as a freelance journalist. Also co-founder of Junior Sports Media and Leinster Rugby PRO of the Year winner. email: [email protected]

