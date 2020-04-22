Logo

Mexican mission – Jason Quigley wants Munguia or Chavez Jr en route to Canelo

By | on April 22, 2020 |
Jason Quigley [18(4)-(1)] believes he isn’t too far off a clash with boxing superstar, Saul Canelo Alvarez.

The Donegal middleweight is confident two good wins would allow him to call out his fellow Golden Boy fighter.

The Andy Lee trainer revealed earlier this week, that he hopes to fight Jack Cullen on the proposed July 4 Matchroom card.

Defeat the English champion and recent Commonwealth title challenger and Quigley feels he could be just one big scalp away from the biggest fight in boxing.

Quigley believes the likes of former Dennis Hogan and Spike O’Sullivan foe Jaime Munguia or former Andy Lee foe Julio Chavez Jr would lead to the Canelo clash.

Quigley would also like a tilt at WBA world champion Ryota Murata, a fighter he had previously agreed to trade leather with.

“I’m looking for Jaime Munguia, Chavez Jr, would love to make that Ryota Murata fight happen, beat any of those guys and then on to Canelo,” Quigley told Irish-boxing.com.

Before the popular 28-year-old takes on any of those established names, he hopes to first return in a winnable but meaningful July 4 fight.

He admits no clear cut plans can be made in the current climate, but reveals he is doing what he can to ensure he is ready for boxing’s resumption.

“To be honest I think everybody should be taking things one day at a time and staying ready. Everyday there are changes, nobody has a clue what is happening and how soon things will be back up running. But everything going well, July 4th is scheduled to take place.”

