‘My style? She doesn’t want any of that’ – Chantelle Cameron explains why she would beat her ‘idol’ Katie Taylor

Chantelle Cameron [12(7)-0] believes she posses Katie Taylor [15(6)-0] kryptonite, declaring she has the beating of the fight ‘legend’.

The two time EU Championship medalist claims she has seen weaknesses in the undisputed lightweight world champions game and suggests she has the style to exploit those weaknesses.

Indeed, Cameron believes she has the kind of ring approach that would cause the trailblazing Olympic gold medal winner turned two weight world champion trouble.

“Our styles would make a great fight. But my style? She doesn’t want any of that,” Cameron told Sky Sports.

“My coaches have the tactics and knowledge to help me execute a game-plan. I have seen her weaknesses. She’s there to be beaten. I respect her and every opponent but if I faced her it would be dog eat dog.”

The Jamie Moore trained fighter has worked her way to 12-0 and looks an ideal future foe for the Bray sensation.

Taylor is set to face Amanda Serrano next, with Ceclia Breakhus and Delfine Persoon likely to follow if she emerges victorious from a ‘the biggest female fight of all time’.

However, Cameron seems keen to skip the queue and a desire to fight a prime Taylor means she wants the bout to take place as soon as possible.

“I’ve earned my place. I’ve earned my spot,” she continues.

“I want to box Katie in her prime, not when it’s starting to take its toll and people say she’s got too many miles on the clock. She’s in her prime now. I want to fight her at her best.”

Taylor is the money fight, has all the lightweight titles and is high up the pound for pound rankings and as a result should be the fight those around the weight chase down.

Cameron seems to understand that, but admits there is a strange element to calling out your idol.

“I’m a massive fan of Katie, she is a legend and what she’s done for women’s boxing is incredible. But I’ve got the tools to beat her. It’s strange in the sense that she has inspired every female boxer in the world, including me.

Cameron shared a ring with Taylor in the amateurs, reflecting on that she adds. “I boxed for England [as an amateur] and there was so much talk about a girl called Katie Taylor. I had no idea who she was because it was all so new to me.

“The first time I saw her I thought: ‘Wow’.

“I boxed her when I’d only been boxing for a year. It was insane because she was my idol but, when the first bell went, it was just like any other fight. My mind-set switched – two arms, two legs, she was just another human being.”