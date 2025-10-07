History, Rivalry and Prestige – Promoter on Why Cronin-Crowley Stands Out

Jay Byrne says Kevin Cronin versus Cathal Crowley is the kind of rivalry-driven, high-stakes clash that makes the Irish title so special.

The Kerry and Cork men meet for the vacant Irish light heavyweight title on JB Promotions’ New Dawn card at the National Stadium on October 10.

The match up on it’s own is an exciting one. However, Byrne suggests the Irish title being on the line adds extra star dust and believes the bout has all the ingredients to steal the show.

“When you get to this level of boxing, when you’re fighting for your national title, I wouldn’t expect anyone to be backing down,” the promoter told Irish-boxing.com. “It’s a 50/50 fight and it’s a great fight.”

Cronin brings the experience, having already boxed at Madison Square Garden and the 3Arena, as well as engaging in a string of domestic showdowns. “It’s Kevin’s fifth domestic fight,” Byrne explained. “He knows what it takes when it gets tough in the later rounds. He’s been high up on big cards. He’s walked out in front of thousands.”

But while Cronin has been there before, Byrne believes Crowley’s freshness and hunger could be decisive. “Experience only gets you so far. Ability, commitment to training, conditioning – they all play a part. Cathal is unbeaten, hungry, young, and wants to get to those stages. If he wins, the world is nearly his oyster. He’d be the champion of Ireland at the weight, and nobody else at that weight in the country has that.”

The promoter also highlighted the historical prestige surrounding the Green Strap.

“The Irish light heavyweight title is a proper belt. Any Irish title is special. Tyson Fury held it, James Tennyson held it, Frankie Gavin held it. Some brilliant names. That’s what makes it special – the prestige behind it. Winning it puts you in the history books.”

The fighter-turned-fighter maker also suggests that the regional rivalry adds extra spice.

“It’s Munster pride on the line — Kerry versus Cork. These lads know what it means to their counties, and that energy will carry into the ring. For me, it’s a genuine 50/50 toss-up. I can’t call it, and I don’t think anyone else in Irish boxing can either.”