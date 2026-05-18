WATCH – ROUND ZERO – Jason Quigley and Luke Keeler Discuss Croker Park

Luke Keeler and Jason Quigley are adamant it’s about more than securing a slot on a historic card.

The former world middleweight world title challengers are both willing to come out of retirement to fight on Katie Taylor’s undercard if the trailblazing star does manage to live her Croke Park dream.

Indeed, they are willing to trade leather in a ‘best of their era’ clash.

The pair came face-to-face with each other virtually last week and told Irish-boxing.com of their desire to fight.

The Dublin and Donegal middles also discussed their rivalry and why they never fought before.

Both also revealed there is no bad blood within the rivalry, but agreed that that won’t prevent them from attempting to draw blood if they were to fight.

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