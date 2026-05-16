‘Hey Lewis Guess Who’s back!’ – Paddy Donovan Calls out Lewis Crocker after Eliminator win

It seems Paddy Donovan wants Lewis Crocker redemption as much as he wants to become world champion.

The Limerick talent earned mandatory status for the IBF welterweight world title Crocker currently holds, courtesy of a career-best display in Germany on Friday night.

The points win over fellow former world title challenger Karen Chukhadzhian ensures he will challenge for a world title again.

The Andy Lee southpaw will be next in line for the winner of former foe Crocker’s defence against Australian Liam Paro.

However, rather than divert his gaze to the strap after the win, a jubiliant Donovan instantly called out his Belfast rival.

“Hey Lewis, guess who’s back, baby?” Donovan said, via Matchroom Boxing. “Let’s get that trilogy. Come on! Listen, give the fans what they want. Lewis Crocker vs. Paddy Donovan, the trilogy. Croke Park. Let’s go!”

For the trilogy to materialize, the champion will have to successfully defend his title in Australia in July. If he is successful, he will be afforded a mandatory, so he could make the ‘Real Deal’ wait.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker and Paddy Donovan at Windsor Park ahead of their IBF Welterweight World Title rematch at the stadium in September. 28 July 2025 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

If it can be made again, the Munster side of the rivalry believes it’s perfect for the Katie Taylor undercard and says it will be among the biggest fight in ‘Irish history’.

“Me and Lewis Crocker fighting for the third time is probably the biggest fight ever in Irish boxing,” he told Irish-boxing.com.

“The last two fights did amazing numbers. I think the third time in Croke Park under Katie Taylor would be an incredible fight.

History

“It’s going to be the biggest event ever in Irish boxing — Croke Park, 100,000 people. Katie getting her farewell fight, nothing less than she deserves.

It would be great to be on that show.”