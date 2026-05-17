Padraig McCrory backs Teo Alin to Pass Title Test

Teo Alin will be handed another sink or swim test in the Waterfront Hall next month, suggests Padraig McCrory.

‘The Hammer’, who co-promotes the Last Dance at the Belfast venue, says the fight night, which also plays host to his farewell fight, will see Alin presented with a real challenge.

The former IBO champion revealed the Tyrone native will trade leather with Robert Caswell in a title fight.

It means the BUI and BBBofC title holder will make it back to back to back strap clashes and will have seen title action three times in his first eight fights.

“He’s going straight into a test,” McCrory explained.

“He’s fighting for a title and he’s moving up in weight. It’s going to be a great fight. He’s fighting a 13-2 guy, a good fighter, and probably a step up in pro boxing.”

Alin was in the Irish Boxing Awards Fight of the Year with Lee Gormley before stopping Kane Shepard in Wales and McCrory believes the June bout is another step up.

“I thought Kane Shepard was probably the more talented amateur and technically very good, but this opponent is 13-2 and he’s from a very experienced gym with a very experienced coach in Adam Martin.”

While confident Alin can pass the examination, McCrory made it clear this is not a hand-picked learning fight.

“It’s a good test,” he stressed.

“It’s one I’m confident he’s going to win, but it’s a proper test.”

Speaking on the wider card, Belfast’s working class hero says it could be the biggest Hammer Boxing event yet.

“With myself on it, with Teo, with Conor Quinn and Paddy Gallagher back, it’s going to be a great night,” he said.

“This event’s going to be much bigger and better than the last one.”