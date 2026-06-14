It’s hard to keep up with him but I’ll try – 11 time Irish Champion Praises big brother John

Jason Donoghue isn’t quite walking in his brother’s footsteps; rather, he is running on the path John Donoghue tread, trying to catch up.

Speaking after winning his eleventh Irish title, the U19 Champion, who captained Ireland’s Four Nations side last weekend, admitted he is inspired by his brother’s success.

And in true sibling rivalry fashion suggested he is inspired to try and equal, if not better, the World underage Amateur gold medal winner’s success.

An International medalist himself, the extremely talented prospect also revealed he needed some stern words from his coach during his recent decider.

Olympic John Joe Joyce, who he says is the best coach in Ireland, put him back on track after a lax first round.