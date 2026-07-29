Bobbi Flood: Nothing Beats Winning in Front of a Dublin Crowd

That winning feeling is amplified by a home crowd, says Dublin’s Bobbi Flood.

The 21-year-old pro novice has had the rare fortune of debuting in his home city on a big TV arena card earlier this year – and after one pit stop abroad where he moved to 2-0, the Cabra BC graduate is set for double Dublin delight.

The former underage standout, whose LA dream was ruined by a rejig of the Olympic weight categories, returns to the venue of his debut on Saturday when he populates the Pierce O’Leary headlined 3Arena bill before taking to the Croke Park ring in a Katie Taylor undercard fight on September 5.

It’s an extremely unique early road map, one that will work wonders for ‘Falsh’ Flood’s profile and one he is enjoying.

“It’s a buzz that nothing you could do or take in this world would ever give you the buzz of winning a fight in front of a crowd,” Flood said.

“[Fighting] in front of a 3Arena crowd or something like that. It gives you this feeling… you’re just proud of yourself for the work you’ve put in. You’re just so proud of the hard work you’ve put in and overcoming the bit of nerves and pressure and stuff like that in the changing room to walking out and putting on a good performance, getting the knockout and you have everyone cheering you on and stuff like that. When you sit down after the fight and you’re just like, ‘Do you know what? I’m actually very proud of myself.’ You have to give yourself a pat on the back.”

Flood, who scored a first-round knockout down the Dublin Docklands on his pro bow and outpointed the always tough Nathan Darby in Manchester in May, is certainly benefiting from the success of ‘Big Bang’ O’Leary and Queensberry’s desire to promote him in Dublin.

The young Dub is some way from taking the torch but is more than happy to do his progressing and learning under the spotlight.

“I can just see it getting bigger and bigger,” he said. “Like, the bigger the fight, the more, not nerves, but the more, like, the stakes are higher. You’re more up for it. I can see it getting bigger and bigger.”