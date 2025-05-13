Mouthwatering Grudge Match in the Works for Galway

Glen Byrne versus James Freeman is in the works for Galway.

A clash with massive potential to entertain could be the second all-Irish fight the Kieran Molloy-topped Pearse Stadium card next month.

It’s understood that GBM want the bout on the stadium bill, and positive talks have happened between JB Promotions and IGB Boxing, who mentor the boxers respectively.

It’s the second all-Irish bout being lined up for a card that also hosts bouts for Joe Ward and Sean McComb, the other being a Paul Loonam – Myles Casey rematch.

It may not be a match-up many outside hardcore Irish boxing fans will initially get excited about.

However, once the wider fan gets the smell of the tension boiling over between the pair mouths will begin to water.

Byrne and Freeman became out of the blue rivals early last year when Freeman made it clear he wanted to fight when watching the Dubliner at the Ulster Hall.

Byrne found the manner of the call-out disrespectful and suggested a Celtic Title meeting.

Both have since gone quiet on a fight, preferring not to discuss a possible meeting. However, it always remained a natural fight, and the underlying tension remained obvious.

Freeman has qualified to challenge for the BUI Celtic title by winning a six-rounder last time out, while Byrne challenged for it, fighting eight high-paced and entertaining rounds against Charly Lopez.

Speaking previously on the potential meeting late last year Jay Byrne said:

“Glenn Byrne and James Freeman was proposed,” he says before commenting on the grudge.

“I don’t have anything against James bar that carry on in Belfast calling for Glenn while he was still in the ring. I agree with Glen that was disrespectful and immature but bar that, I’ve no issue. If it happens, it happens, but if not, it’s no issue.”