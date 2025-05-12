‘Really Really Insane’ – Katie Taylor Surprised by Serrano Claims

Katie Taylor labelled Amanda Serrano’s claims that she won the pair’s first two meetings ‘insane’.

The Irish and Puerto Rican boxers continue their great rivalry when they trade leather in Madison Square Garden on top of a historic all-female card on July 11.

The eagerly anticipated undisputed world title fight is the rivals’ third meeting. The Irish Icon won the first two, although multi-weight world champion Serrano has always argued otherwise.

To do so is ‘insane,’ claims a more vocal than usual Taylor, who says she was a clear winner.

“I mean she’s got her own opinions about the fight as well, but she has to respect the decisions,” she said.

“If you look at those fights, you can clearly see that I won those two fights. It’s insane. It’s ridiculous really. It’s really, really insane that she thinks she won those fights.

“Of course I won. It was an amazing fight. We’ve had two of the best fights in the history of boxing. Two very, very close fights, but I think that the margins at the top are always very tiny, but I did come out as the deserved winner. I just thank God the judges saw my favor as well.”

While Taylor has an issue with how Serrano questions the results of their classic encounters, she respects how her foe performed in both bouts.

She admits that the Jake Paul managed boxer is a ‘great champion’ and as such, the Olympic gold medal winner thinks it’s only fitting their third encounter tops a stacked all-female card.

“I just think this is an amazing event regardless. This is insane. Looking back at my whole career, this is the proudest moment of my whole career right now. Headlining this show—an all female card. Thanks so much to MVP for this amazing opportunity, not just for an all-female card, but a top-quality all-female card. This is one of the best women’s sporting events in history. What a privilege it is to be headlining with a great champion in Amanda Serrano. This is incredible.