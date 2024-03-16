BIG BANG – Pierce O’Leary scores another big KO

Pierce O’Leary won the battle of the bangers fittingly winning his Magnificent Seven fight by stoppage.

O’Leary didn’t have things all his own way against the previously unbeaten Hovhannes Martirosyan but got the job done in style.

The Dubliner dropped the Belgian in the first and opened up a cut in the rounds that followed.

The Belgian was asking some questions but he succumbed to a beautifully executed and power-packed left hook in the ninth.

The stoppage, which should secure ‘Big Bang’ another Knockout the Year nomination, was the eight in his career and he moves to 14-0 courtesy of the TNT broadcast win.

The win was also the fourth stoppage Irish win of St Patrick’s weekend following on Madison Square Garden KO wins for Joe Ward, Feargal McCrory and Callum Walsh on Friday.

MORE TO FOLLOW