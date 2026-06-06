Callum Walsh Returns to 3Arena Against Seasoned Ex-European Champion Denny

Callum Walsh is faced with an interesting Ireland versus England clash when he returns to Dublin on August 8.

The Cork middleweight returns for his second Zuffa showcase after headlining their first-ever show in January and tops a card at the 3Arena for the second time later this summer.

He does so in a co-feature alongside Aaron McKenna’s world title challenge down by the Dublin Docks.

Standing in the opposite corner will be Tyler Denny, a fighter who represents another step up.

The Brit has plenty of domestic experience having shared the ring with the likes of Tom Stokes, Bradley Rea, Reece Cartwright, River Wilson Bent, Brad Pauls, McAuley McGowan, Hamzah Sheeraz and most recently George Liddard.

He has challenged for English, Commonwealth and British titles and was European middleweight champion.

The fighter who has faced 10 unbeaten Brits has the experience and the ability to ask questions of the ‘King’.

Walsh will view it as another progressive bout, and a chance to make a statement since puncher Cartwright and the much-lauded Shane McGuigan-trained talent Sheeraz are the only fighters to stop him.